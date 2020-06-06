Wisdom, Policing and the Local Reaction to George Floyd's Death

George Floyd was a criminal.

He was passing a counterfeit bill. He had an extensive record of felonies and misdemeanors, and had spent time in prison. He had appeared in a porn flick, and might have had gang affiliations.

When he died, methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl were detected in his system.

One of the reports I had seen suggested that he had resisted or obstructed the police prior to his fateful interaction with them.

I feel badly for police officers who have to deal with someone like him. But it is part of their job.

The nationwide temper tantrum over his death conveniently overlooks such circumstances. He has been magically transformed into an angelic martyr. The demonstrations and riots have been carefully planned and orchestrated, and intended to achieve multiple layers of political outcomes.

But when I see how teens and young adults have reacted to this situation, it is striking how profoundly foolish and uninformed they have become. Yes, they have been indoctrinated by a corrupt educational system, but that is not an excuse.

Republican politicians, of course, have been falling all over themselves trying to parrot the politically correct lines deemed acceptable to the media class. Some are making plans to weaken policing. Just as in the case of COVID-19-- and many other issues historically-- their impulse has generally been to surrender and betray their base. Many corporate and media conglomerates are reflexively bowing before the propagated groupthink also.

But let's ask the question: did George Floyd exhibit wisdom in the manner he lived his life? In fact, the only surprise is that he survived as long as he did.

The Bible teaches that, if you do not exhibit Godly wisdom in the manner you conduct your life, horrendous consequences might ensue. And one also risks consequences that might be visited upon your kids and grandkids.

Some African-Americans and their culturally Marxist supporters have been marching here in Greensboro and throughout the state, in cities large and small. Rioting, looting, arson, vandalism and cop-killing have long been planks in the platform of the democratic socialist party that seeks to benefit from all these protests.

These politically active African-Americans have convinced themselves that policing is inherently racist and unjust. Here in Greensboro, they wave the banner of Marcus Smith who also lived an unwise life.

But the big message we are supposed to swallow whole is that policing needs to be fundamentally overhauled and even defunded. A movement is afoot to get police out of public schools, which raises its own set of issues. One of the overarching agendas is that police are not supposed to go after the bad guys when they commit crimes, and when they resist arrest. Police are now expected to act like potted plants, and let things happen.

But here is the reality regarding this overall situation, backed by tons of research:

Good policing-- performed proactively-- saves many black lives.

many black lives. Good policing-- performed proactively-- benefits African-Americans because they are disproportionately crime victims.

Good policing-- performed proactively-- helps cities flourish by assuring that all can use and enjoy common, public spaces, and feel free to move about.

Life patterns prevalent in the black community-- out-of-wedlock pregnancy, single parent households, widespread fatherlessness, criminality, and cultural mentoring to resist police-- all increase dramatically the likelihood of unwanted, negative interactions with police. And some of those interactions will end badly as long as the police are doing their jobs. Nationwide temper tantrums do not invalidate these realities.

Nonetheless, African-Americans do not experience a disproportionate share of violent interactions at the hands of police.

Republicans certainly cannot be relied upon to make these arguments, and cite research. They tend not to be smart enough to do these things. Instead, they bow weakly.

The question is whether, here in Greensboro and throughout the state of North Carolina, there will be widespread surrender to the profoundly foolish demands and input transmitted by these young people, and by the worst forces within the African-American community. Remain mindful that there are many Godly folks within the black community who are not a part of all of this mess.

The media and various institutions can be relied upon to apply pressure-- but that does not make it right. And it ought not determine how the issues are handled.

Nancy Vaughan enacted an inappropriate curfew to make it less likely her police would have to face difficult scenes. Last week, they were a non-entity when all the destruction took place. She should have instead accepted Governor Cooper's subsequent offer of National Guard support, but that would have been regarded as profoundly impolitic in Greensboro.

The ultimate response locally to all the demands will be a democratic socialist effort, because the Republicans are a non-entity here.

Of course, there are much bigger political motivations behind the nationwide George Floyd protests that have nothing to do with chokeholds; and it remains to be seen whether policing will be rendered useless. But both major parties have been weakening the criminal justice system over the last several years. Let's see how much worse it gets.

The inescapable reality is that many folks are now weighing whether it is time to flee living in cities like Greensboro, and avoid places like these.