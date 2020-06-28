Prosecute the Funders of BLM and Antifa

A number of articles have circulated detailing the numerous corporate entities helping to fund Black Lives Matter (BLM). We also need to understand to what extent other parties fund BLM and Antifa such as George Soros and his organizations; the Ford Foundation; the Rockefeller Foundation and other entities.

It should be noted that BLM and Antifa are not the only radical leftist organizations engaging in illegal activities during the riots and civil unrest. There are others.

Overall, more seems to be known about the funding of BLM than the funding of Antifa. Check out these two articles. I have seen reported online that the web has been used to recruit rioters, including but not limited to Craigslist; and business entities have formed that specialize in drumming up crowds and passing along payments to participants.

The extent of corporate bandwagon-jumping to support BLM and bail out rioters is yet another piece of evidence that large portions of that sphere have gone absolutely bonkers. Perhaps some are responding to extortionary demands and blackmail.

We have seen awful things take place in cities and even small towns across the country-- arson; severe vandalism; looting; violent assaults against police and others, including shootings and murders; various threats; overt intimidation; and desecration of memorials and monuments. Again, there is extortion and blackmail. If you don't do this, we will do that.

Nearly all of these activities are illegal. There is substantial reason to believe they are being orchestrated to foster Marxist revolution. They are attempting to revoke what little remains of our constitution.

Donald Trump and William Barr talk a good game. But it has taken over three years to get to the bottom of the attempted coup against Trump, which has had various manifestations. We still have not seen indictments or prosecutions on those matters.

But Trump and Barr need to go after the chief donors to these radical leftist organizations sowing insurrection and violence. George Soros is a sacred cow to the media/left complex; but he ought to be held accountable if the reports are true. He apparently maintains a dual citizenship in Hungary and the US. For all of these donors, they ought to be charged and prosecuted as criminals; but civil charges must be considered also if criminal convictions cannot be obtained.

If you want to stop these organizations, you have to make it clear that it is illegal to fund them. You need to know who the donors are, and go after them.