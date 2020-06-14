« Can Greensboro Residents Feel Safe with Police Passivity, New Demands? | Main | The Stated Need to Elect Republicans for Christian Conservative Values (and Good Judges) is a Fraud »

It's All About Power and Entitlement and Victimhood, Not Police Brutality

Shelby Steele

"The truth of the matter is blacks have never been less oppressed than they are today. Opportunity is around every corner...

“I think that what is really happening is nothing new. The civil rights argument that triggered this, that there was police abuse and so forth, was a very familiar story — we saw that in Ferguson, Missouri, and elsewhere. It seems to me that in many ways, it’s about power...

"And in order … to pursue power as they do, you have to have victims. George Floyd is the archetypal victim, and the whole incident of his murder is sort of a metaphor for the civil rights agenda and the grievance industry agenda. Here’s somebody that’s utter and complete innocence — tortured to death. Wow, the excitement that that triggers on the left in America! It validates their claims that America is a wretched country that they must get recourse for what goes on. So, it feeds this old model of operation that we’ve developed that America is guilty of racism, guilty of this sin and has been for four centuries, and minorities are victims who are entitled.

“And so when people start to talk about systemic racism, built into the system, what they’re really doing is expanding the territory of entitlement."

Yes, that is the interview, Fred. I just added the video to the post.

Posted by: Triad Conservative | 06/14/2020 at 08:37 PM

