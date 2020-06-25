« Impairment? | Main

Gubernatorial Candidate Develops Articles of Impeachment Against Governor Cooper

This is an incredibly dark time in the history of North Carolina. The rights of citizens have been taken away summarily in a dictatorial manner by our governor, with the assent of the political class in Raleigh. Criminal agitators control the streets and shut down interstate highways, steal, set fires, vandalize businesses and destroy monuments to our history. And Roy Cooper allows them to do so.

One man decided to draw up articles of impeachment against Governor Cooper this week. And when he did his research, he found that Cooper has taken away NUMEROUS constitutional rights, broken various laws, and violated his oath of office.

This gentleman is Al Pisano, the gubernatorial candidate for the Constitution Party of North Carolina. During a Facebook Live video tonight, he described his proposed articles of impeachment in detail, and communicated them in a convincing, emphatic manner. He said he plans to submit these to the North Carolina General Assembly. He is critical of Dan Forest's mostly passive approach on these matters; and his inaction over a prolonged period of time even though citizens' rights were blatantly violated.

Begin watching at approximately the 40:00 mark in order to hear his discussion regarding the proposed articles of impeachment:

Was I prescient or what !

Posted by: Fred Gregory | 06/26/2020 at 12:19 AM

