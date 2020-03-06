Greensboro Has Paid Attorneys (esp. Alan Duncan) > $700,000 To Avoid Paying David Wray $200,000

I have come into possession of a spreadsheet that demonstrates the legal fees the city of Greensboro has paid to a series of law firms over a period of more than a decade on the matter of David Wray.

Wray had filed a suit against the city for his legal expenses incurred while serving as police chief. The city's usual policy was to pay such expenses, but steadfastly refused to do so for Wray.

The city has paid approximately $718,000 to various law firms to fight Wray's claim. Many of these payments were directed to Alan Duncan, the attorney who previously served as chairman of the Guilford Board of Education. Duncan is a liberal Democrat who has been part of First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro.

Wray's claim for legal expenses was approximately $220,000. The city therefore has paid legal fees three times the value of Wray's claim. That reveals a single-mindedness and a level of vindictiveness that is utterly shocking.

I have noted previously that Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson is the only enduring link within city government back to the period when Wray was deposed as police chief. Johnson has been affiliated with the Simkins PAC.

False Profits has produced an outstanding Facebook video that discusses this matter; and also the issue of the city's handling of former Deputy Chief James Hinson and the group home he co-owned. That video is found here. Please check it out.

There was a discussion at a city council meeting highlighted in this video at the 19:00 mark. The city council was challenged by Ben Holder regarding its expenditures to fight Wray's suit; and Tony Wilkins asked how such a huge amount could be justified. There was no satisfactory response.

They throw taxpayer money at another leftist politician/lawyer; and simultaneously nurse ongoing racial grievances and animosities. Two big goals were achieved with one effort.

But in fact the real question is what forces within city government are demanding that the city continue to pay these legal bills to fight Wray's justifiable claim. I think the answer is fairly obvious.