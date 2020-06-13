Can Greensboro Residents Feel Safe with Police Passivity, New Demands?

A couple of weeks ago, the city of Greensboro made some tactical decisions when confronted with the prospect of possibly having to deal with racial riots.

The first decision was to refrain from intervening when rioters destroyed, looted or severely vandalized private businesses.

The second decision was to facilitate the protesters. They city did this by passing them water bottles; and also by escorting them to shut down an interstate highway and another major highway-- Wendover Avenue.

I am told that Winston-Salem also assisted protesters when they sought to shut down a major highway. I also heard anecdotally that a serious accident took place on one of these roads when protesters began to obstruct.

Blocking highways, of course, is a crime. If these cities facilitated protesters blocking these major thoroughfares, they also facilitated criminal actions.

Events that might have been unimaginable in the past have now become commonplace as cowardice and cultural Marxism overtake governmental leaders like Mayor Nancy Vaughan in Greensboro. Police Chief Brian James, who took a bold stand for identity politics within the department fifteen years ago, was more than happy to acquiesce.

Mayor Vaughan arose to the mayoralty with the endorsements of both the Simkins PAC and the Guilford County Community PAC. The former consists of race-baiting elected officials and black leaders who have had a longstanding "understanding" with the city's development interests. The latter PAC was started by one or more members of the Greensboro Pulpit Forum-- a local group of progressive/socialist black ministers also deeply ensconced in identity politics.

Vaughan states she is not running for re-election; and she has previously caved to many of the demands of the members of these two PAC's who put her in office. But now, the Pulpit Forum is making additional demands:

Settle the case of Marcus Smith (i.e., give lots of taxpayer money to his family);

Acknowledge and apologize for the 1979 "Greensboro Massacre" involving the conflict between the Klan and a group of communists including the Rev. Nelson Johnson (who has been part of the Pulpit Forum);

Establish a Citizen Police Review Board;

Enact quotas or set-asides for black owned businesses to receive 35-40 percent of city contracts;

Adopt and implement the recommendations of "disparity studies";

In the schools, increase funding for building repairs, mental health offerings, technology and enrichment.

The Pulpit Forum historically has made one demand after another after another. Nearly all of these demands have been thoroughly wrong-headed, and the precise opposite of how things should be handled. That is the case for this most recent set of demands also.

Marcus Smith's family does not deserve even one cent from Greensboro taxpayers. The city had previously expressed regret over the 1979 shoot-out, and had placed historical markers to commemorate it. Citizens' police review boards tend to be Kafkaesque kangaroo courts because they tend to be stacked with leftists who hate police. Quotas or set-asides violate the 14th Amendment requirement of equal protection under the law based on race. Disparity studies tend to be an outright sham.

If the Pulpit Forum has particular requests of things to be done within the school system, it ought to approach the school board.

But here is the problem. Acceding to the demands of racial identity politics merely emboldens the agitators to move on to a higher level of demands. They are never satisfied; and nothing will be regarded as sufficient. They merely move on to the next crusade until their ultimate goals-- full blown socialism and anarcho-tyranny and even more massive wealth transfers-- are consummated.

We also learned that the city has launched a R.A.C.E. initiative to "hear from people in different areas of the community and to share personal experiences with racism and discrimination." After all, there is nothing better than nursing grievances. It obviously works, because this approach has been pursued for at least 50 years.

The real question for Greensboro elected officials is whether citizens can ever feel safe again in view of the manner in which the city handled the riots. The self-evident answer is "no". The city's politics, and its demographics, assure that the drain will continue to be circled.

Postscript: A big mystery has apparently been solved. Many had wondered who shattered the glass at the civil rights museum during the riots. We now have the answer. And it was apparently a local Hispanic. There is absolutely no truth to the rumor that an audible, loud sigh of disappointment emanated from the headquarters of both Triad City Beat and Yes!Weekly. Those who staff and write for both publications desperately wanted the offender to be Caucasian; and preferably to have come from the ranks of the region's despised militia groups.

Postscript #2, 6:30 PM: The barbarians blocked the intersection of Battleground Ave. and Cone Blvd. today-- one of the busiest intersections in the city. And the city did not stop them apparently. They also walked through Harris Teeter and Target on Lawndale, intimidating shoppers.