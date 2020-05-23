Hundreds of Physicians Opposing the Lockdowns

Within the last two weeks, two important letters have been circulated that were signed by literally hundreds of American physicians. I am pleased to have been one of the signers of each.

The first was a letter to President Trump urging him to end the national shutdown.

The second was a letter to Vice President Pence and the Coronavirus Task Force urging the reopening of businesses and schools.

Both letters point out the harm being caused by the lockdowns.

The text of the letters, and the list of signers for each, can be accessed by clicking the links provided above.

I think it would be great if those letters can now be directed at each of the governors who are instigating shutdowns-- including our own contemptible Governor Cooper here in North Carolina. The constitutional power over these matters resides primarily at the state and local levels; and these governors need to somehow begin to understand the absurdity and abject cruelty of what they are doing-- even if there are political motivations behind their actions.

Slowly but surely, the truth is coming out.