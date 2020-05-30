The Week the Left Decided Lockdowns, Masks and Social Distancing No Longer Needed

The world in which we live is fairly bizarre.

A local Memorial Day rally attracted media attention. Triad City Beat judgmentally reported that Reopen NC attendees were not sufficiently attentive to public health requirements.

The Winston-Salem Journal then judgmentally reported that attendees at the Ace Speedway in Alamance County were also flouting health protocols. The article referenced Governor Cooper's comments also criticizing the event.

These reports were published within the last six days.

But then came Minneapolis.

We began to see huge, violent protests. There has been lots of vandalism and arson and looting. And these crimes occurred not only in Minnesota, but in big cities around the country. Charlotte had protests last night; and Greensboro had its own protest today. The organized left skillfully orchestrated these protests which are still ongoing.

It is fascinating to view the images and video from all these protests. Many of the participants-- of all races-- are animals. And strangely enough, many of these lefties are not wearing masks. They are often not six feet apart. And some are defying lockdown orders.

All of a sudden, the left decided that masks and lockdowns and social distancing are no longer necessary. The media is not straining to highlight these COVID-19 violations committed by protesters. And commentators and politicians on the left are cheering, supporting or expressing solidarity with the protesters. These also are not making an issue of all the public health violations.

I had not yet seen Governor Cooper or Secretary Cohen take issue with these health violations here in North Carolina, which we previously had been led to believe are of enormous importance.

It's funny how these things work.

It appears that the incident in Minneapolis unleashed a series of events that illustrate the absurdity of what has been required of us over the last three months. The last few nights demonstrate that the left had been playing games with COVID-19 from the outset.