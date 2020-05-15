The Real Risk of Death Due to COVID-19, and North Carolina Public Health's Decimation of Ethics

I came across two charts reflecting data collected a couple of weeks apart in the Netherlands. Check it out:





These charts do not necessarily reflect the experience in the United States, but they accurately reflect everything else I have seen on the topic.

And what is the big message? Before age 65, the risk of death is extremely low. And it is only over age 70 that it exceeds 1%. Remember that more than one-half of the deaths in North Carolina are from nursing homes and residential care homes.

This is not the information being presented to the public by the corrupt media. But Governor Cooper and his exalted health secretary, Dr. Mandy Cohen, also have not been sharing this information that dramatizes the extremely low risk of death prior to age 65.

Cooper, Cohen and the state's mainstream media seem to be perfectly satisfied that the public is being terrorized by the looming fear of death over COVID-19, and that they are not provided with accurate information.

Last night, I had the opportunity to participate in a webinar presented by Dr. Jeffrey Dobken, a public health and pediatric faculty member at the Cornell medical school and also at New York Medical College. He is a physician with a Master of Public Health degree. He discussed last night the ethics of public health, or more specifically, "bioethics".

He explained that the field of ethics lays out the principles of professional conduct based upon conceptions of right and wrong, applying study and analysis. Bioethics is concerned with how the public health community deals with the people it serves-- i.e., the overall population.

Dobken stated a need to avoid paternalism; and instead to adhere to the Hippocratic oath that first requires doing no harm.

He related some of the components of ethics as it applies to the work of public health on COVID-19:

Autonomy -- He explained that the autonomy of the public must be protected whenever possible. This necessitates that the public has accurate information and understands clearly the situation.

-- He explained that the autonomy of the public must be protected whenever possible. This necessitates that the public has accurate information and understands clearly the situation. Beneficence -- This requires increasing the benefit to the population, avoiding harm and reducing risks.

-- This requires increasing the benefit to the population, avoiding harm and reducing risks. Justice-- This concept requires that matters be handled in a fair and equitable and legal manner. It includes the concept of due process.

This concept requires that matters be handled in a fair and equitable and legal manner. It includes the concept of due process. Non-maleficence -- This concept requires the avoidance of doing harm to others unnecessarily or intentionally.

-- This concept requires the avoidance of doing harm to others unnecessarily or intentionally. Informed Consent-- This ethical requirement suggests that, when an experiment is being performed, the subjects must be provided with accurate information, and their consent must be obtained

Dr. Dobken asked repeatedly last night, "Where are the bioethicists?" He seemed incredulous that COVID-19 is being handled in the manner it is; and that the bioethical community refuses to speak out or oppose it.

It seemed that he asked that question at least four or five times during the webinar. Where are the bioethicists?

Dobken asserted correctly that medical scarcity was being used to justify the measures taken by the public health community-- scarcity of ventilators, PPE, ICU beds, etc. But he questioned who gets to decide that this is the correct ethical basis for the extraordinary actions taken-- because that requires placing a value on each human life potentially lost.

He concluded that it was the bureaucracy that was making these decisions that take away individual rights, deny due process, distort autonomy, evade informed consent, withhold critical information, abandon best practices and allow enormous harm to many who are at minimal risk. And they are doing this when alternative means of addressing the epidemic exist.

He asked whether coercion by public health authorities was truly necessary in this case. He questioned where we had seen the use of restraint; the establishment of trust; appropriate oversight; and accountability for these folks. The approach taken has been centrally planned and controlled, he said; and has completely erased the ethical concept of autonomy. He said without hesitation that limiting civil liberties can be challenged, both ethically and legally.

He pointed out that large-scale quarantines historically have had little positive effect. Restraining interactions among the public prevents herd immunity from developing, he explained. He decried arbitrary and coercive measures, particularly when less restrictive options exist.

He pointed out that the bureaucracies adopting these approaches seem to have a bigger stake in the problem itself than in any real solution. He lamented the fact that this pandemic had to arrive during an election year, implying that election politics has directed the manner it has been managed.

It must be understood that Dr. Mandy Cohen, as a public health professional, has enormous responsibilities. Literally every citizen of the state is her patient. Public health physicians practice medicine upon entire populations; and she is the top state public health official. She has an ethical duty to each of these patients-- i.e., to every citizen of this state.

I had previously raised questions about her apparent lack of medical licensure that, as far as I know, have not been answered or addressed.

Dr. Cohen-- and by extension, Governor Cooper-- have violated nearly every one of the principles of public health ethics described above. Their stay-at-home orders directed at young and healthy citizens; their suspension of constitutional rights when only a limited, identifiable sector of the public is at significant risk; their cavalier, intentional actions to increase unemployment, and eliminate sources of sustenance via self-support for the wider population; their interference with religious freedom and the right to worship-- all of these are egregious ethical violations.

It should be noted that a recent preliminary study at Wake Forest Baptist reveals that only 2 percent of the state's population has developed immunity thus far. The approach taken has assured that herd immunity cannot be achieved in North Carolina.

And yet, the media is not calling Cohen and Cooper out on these issues. As I have pointed out previously, Dr. Cohen has been deified by the Raleigh newspaper. There is no real journalism taking place, hardly anywhere in the state, protecting the public against massively overreaching public officials.

And the Republicans in Raleigh are not doing anything about it either, aside from putting out various statements. They are allowing all of these massive ethical violations-- all of these arbitrary, coercive, medically inappropriate actions-- to take place with no real opposition.

The public is being served very poorly.