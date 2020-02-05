Serious Questions About Governor Cooper's Chief Health Advisor, Part II

I am going to share a dirty, little secret about the COVID-19 epidemic in North Carolina that the media/left complex, and the Cooper Administration, have not been terribly eager to dramatize.

As of this writing, we have had 420 deaths in North Carolina attributed to COVID-19. And we will see more deaths before the epidemic flames out.

But here is the fascinating part. Of those 420 deaths, 233 had been living in nursing homes or residential care homes. More than one half of the deaths in North Carolina are from these types of settings. The vast majority of the residents in these types of facilities will be elderly or will have some other medical vulnerability that places them at a much greater risk of death if they were to contract the coronavirus.

But if you subtract out those deaths from nursing homes and residential care homes, we have only had 187 deaths in our state among the vast numbers of people who live in other types of settings-- houses, apartments, condo's, townhouses, trailers, etc. Remember that we have a population of approximately 10 million in the state.

These numbers suggest that those living, for instance, in nursing homes warrant somehow a higher level of protection.

It turns out that Governor Cooper issued an executive order three weeks ago that covered skilled nursing facilities. It did not impose requirements on other types of senior facilities and residential care homes. The order also came very late because the epidemic had already been brewing in the state.

To prevent the virus from entering these facilities, Cooper would have had to impose an absolute quarantine on staff members and forbid visitors. But he did not do these things.

Therefore, the approach Cooper took had huge holes in it with respect to facilities that domicile highly vulnerable portions of the population.

Who was advising Cooper on public health matters? The Raleigh News and Observer's Tarheel of the Month, Dr. Mandy Cohen, who is Cooper's Secretary of Health and Human Services. It appears that Dr. Cohen did not do enough to protect the residents of these types of facilities. After all, these comprise more than half of the deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide.

I had posted here several days ago about Dr. Cohen's leadership on these matters. I pointed out the following things:

that the measures she has recommended statewide go far beyond the traditional methods of controlling communicable disease within the public health community by shutting down businesses and churches, and placing the entire state's population under house arrest;

that she breached the ethics of public health practice by violating the constitutional rights of citizens;

that the justifications for these actions turned out to be false;

that her work has been negligent;

that she did not appear to be properly licensed with the North Carolina Medical Board to practice public health medicine-- which she is definitely doing; and

and that she, together with Governor Cooper, broke certain laws.

The issue here is accountability. This past week, the GOP majority in the North Carolina General Assembly started their new session. They passed some questionable legislation but did nothing to restrain Cooper and Cohen. They did nothing to hold her accountable.

When we consider the actions of Cooper and Cohen, we need to recall what we all knew way back in March. We knew from the experience in Italy that the virus does not do major harm to those who are healthy, and who do not have certain vulnerabilities or comorbidities. And Anthony Fauci had published in the New England Journal of Medicine that the mortality rate would be "considerably less than one percent", not unlike the flu.

If these Republicans in the General Assembly don't get lots more pressure from their supporters, they will continue to do nothing as Cooper and Cohen steamroller the state.