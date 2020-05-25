Reopening Churches When We Have Evil Government

I had the opportunity to attend the Reopen NC rally in downtown Greensboro earlier today.

One of the speakers was Pastor Fred Daniel from Brookhaven Baptist Church in eastern Guilford County. Pastor Daniel is one of the heroes in the recent push by some churches to oppose Governor Cooper and assert their constitutional rights.

In the course of his compelling talk, he described how he visited the county sheriff's office to inform them he was opening his church. When there was a bit of pushback, he demanded a right to appeal and ultimately obtained the input of the attorney who serves the county sheriff's office. That attorney affirmed that the county was on shaky legal ground prohibiting churches from reopening. And Daniel reopened much earlier than most others.

I spoke with Rev. Daniel a couple of minutes at the conclusion of the event. The lawsuit against Governor Cooper that prevailed was brought by two independent Baptist churches-- Berean Baptist Church near Winston-Salem pastored by Rev. Ron. Baity, People's Baptist Church located in Greenville, and Rev. Baity's organization, Return America.

There had been discussion of a lawsuit that involved literally hundreds of churches. Pastor Daniel told me that there were, in fact, two lawsuits being planned and discussed, but when the suit filed under Baity's leadership gained traction, that one took precedence. He said that hundreds of churches and pastors had been communicating for weeks, and planning behind the scenes before the actual filing of the lawsuit and the ultimate issuance of the restraining order by the federal judge.

It appears that the two churches that appeared on the lawsuit papers were independent Baptist Churches. And Pastor Daniel advised that the vast majority among the hundreds that were planning the other lawsuit were also independent Baptist churches, although there were some Southern Baptist churches also and perhaps some other types of churches.

But it was largely these independent Baptist churches that showed this spunk and fight and fire and spirit of liberty. We owe these brethren in Christ a huge debt of gratitude.

Rev. Daniel pointed out in his talk that, for businesses that are still shut down, they must retain legal counsel to oppose the governor. It is necessary to use the legal system when the governor is acting illegally.

The only other alternative is for the Republicans in the General Assembly to restrain the governor. But despite the passage of 2 1/2 months, they still have not shown up and done their job. They have demonstrated repeatedly that we cannot count on them.

Some churches have been reticent to challenge the governor and reopen because of biblical passages to honor and obey our civil government, which is presumed to be ordained by God.

Never mind that a governor like Cooper-- who ran for the office on the issue of allowing cities to force young girls to shower and dress with biological men, who supports the LGBT agenda and who is pro-abortion-- is unlikely to be ordained by God as a righteous ruler. The Bible teaches that God sometimes gives us evil rulers as a judgment, or as a trial. See 2 Chronicles 25:20 and 32:24-25 for examples.

I believe that Roy Cooper is an example of the type of evil ruler God institutes as a judgment or trial. We had previously discussed here how God uses pestilences or pandemics to grab our attention and to send a message.

I am so glad and grateful that some pastors and churches have shown leadership and brought the fight to Governor Cooper. These churches are in the tradition of Roger Williams and John Witherspoon and the persecuted Virginia Baptists and the "Black Regiment".

They are among the heroes emerging with this pandemic.