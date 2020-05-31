Homespun Carolina Riots

Here in the Politically Virtuous City, we got to experience some rioting. And it appears that the extent of the criminality is greater than was first being reported.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Police Chief Brian James apparently allowed it to happen. There is no indication of the police intervening to stop the marauders. In fact, Greensboro police were handing out water bottles to the protesters, apparently seeking to facilitate what they were doing.

Readers might recall we had reported several months ago that James was among the black officers who had sued local taxpayers approximately 15 years ago. David Wray was pushed out as chief back then because of a race-based insurrection grounded in identity politics. James was part of the gang; and he apparently received a financial settlement from city taxpayers.

Over the last couple of days, James has bent over backwards to affirm the concerns of protesters. His approach, and that of Nancy Vaughan, have been to appease them by doing nearly nothing, and by verbalizing agreement with their concerns. It is essentially a psychotherapeutic approach to maintaining public order.

Governor Cooper is taking a similar approach at the state level. Today, he essentially said that we need to be more concerned about hearing the cries of the protesters than we are about protecting private property.

The Declaration of Independence--a key founding document-- provides a philosophical framework for justifying government's existence. It is to secure the rights of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.

The police powers we allow government to assert are intended to secure those rights. And property is a key component of both liberty and the pursuit of happiness. State and local government properly use their police powers to protect life and property.

Accordingly, the most important role of local government is to maintain civic order to protect life and property. This is the most important task Vaughan and James have. And it appears that they punted. The same goes for Cooper.

They should have stopped the marauders from vandalizing, looting and torching area businesses. But they did not.

Was there any advance planning to prevent this from happening?

Were there stand-down orders?

Did they assure they would have sufficient numbers of cops working to maintain order?

Where is our celebrated Melderec crowd that historically had placed somewhat of a check on our lefty local politicians? They have been pushing downtown for decades, and forcing citizens to subsidize it. They also want more business in the city. But businesses would be crazy to locate here under the circumstances.

Let's remain mindful that Vaughan and James recently had pro-life protesters arrested at the abortion clinic on Randleman Rd., in part over social distancing "violations". There was no psychotherapeutic approach taken back then.

Vaughan and James express concerns over "black lives", but are perfectly content to have thousands of black lives exterminated at the Randleman abortion clinic.

Let's also recall that Cooper's police arrested a Reopen NC leader when she stepped on a forbidden sidewalk outside the governor's mansion. There was no hesitation to arrest back then. Cooper has also inappropriately used the state's police powers to suspend the constitutional rights of North Carolina citizens during the current pandemic.

It seems there is a disparity between the treatment of the protesters this weekend, on the one hand, and the treatment of Reopen NC and pro-life protesters, on the other hand.

All of these sleazy socialists are so transparently corrupt-- ethically and morally-- that they cannot even hope to begin to understand the proper application of police powers. They are now trying to make it seem that it was only "outsiders" who performed the criminal acts.

Perhaps it is not coincidental that these events took place at the tail end of massive lockdowns when Cooper and Vaughan forced people to stay at home, kept them out of school, and caused them to lose their jobs. There is bound to be lots of idle people with pent-up energy.

Perhaps it is not coincidental that all of these riots took place after BOTH political parties had released a bunch of people from jail and from prison-- legislatively, and then in the wake of COVID-19.

Whatever happened to George Floyd does not justify all the violence and criminal behavior in Greensboro and in North Carolina over the last couple of days. And it does not justify the deliberate inaction of public officials like Vaughan, James and Cooper who are shirking their responsibilities.