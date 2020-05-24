Former Mayor Bill Knight's Letter to the City Attorney

A major injustice was perpetrated upon former police chief David Wray by the City of Greensboro 15 years ago. He is still trying to recover his legal expenses incurred having to defend himself after the city instigated a coup against him motivated by racial identity politics.

On the Greensboro City Council, there is one source of constancy that dates back to that time-- council member Yvonne Johnson, the Mayor Pro Tem, who has been affiliated with the Simkins PAC.

It had always been the city's policy to pay the legal expenses of employees who are exposed to litigation because of actions taken in the course of their employment. Wray made a claim against the city because of its refusal to pay his legal expenses; and the city has retained outside lawyers to oppose his attempt over a prolonged period of time.

We have had many city managers and city attorneys since Wray's removal 15 years ago; but remain mindful that Yvonne Johnson is the one constant link to that time period.

Below is the text of a letter sent one month ago by former Mayor Bill Knight to the current city attorney. I received a copy of this letter from a third party. My understanding is that Knight has not yet received a response:

April 20, 2020

City Attorney Charles Watt

City of Greensboro

Post Office Box 3136

Greensboro, NC 27402

Dear Sir:

I am writing in reference to ongoing city legal action regarding former police chief David Wray, and would appreciate your written reply to this letter at the earliest possible date. Since my request does not involve matters that come under personnel or privacy statutes, it would seem your reply to my request will be forthcoming without undue delay.

There are five matters for which I will await your response. They are:

Does the city intend to include in the upcoming budget funding for outside attorneys to resist the Wray lawsuit, and will this matter be budgeted indefinitely into the future? Sufficient interest exists in support of the Wray position that the matter will not subside in the foreseeable future.

Why is city legal staff not being used exclusively in a matter that is routine in nature, e.g., claim for expense reimbursement? Since Wray left city employment 14 years ago this cannot possibly be a personnel issue, so what is the delay? Exactly what is the difficulty that has required expensive outside legal assistance for so many years?

Has attorney Alan Duncan et al demonstrated sufficient progress over 10 years for the city to continue its outside representation? Please describe that progress.

The Wray claim is for approximately $225,000 (plus interest?). How much has the city spent on outside representation in this matter since its origin in 2009?

Since the city’s position has fluctuated over the intervening years, please describe the city position that causes it to refuse to honor the Wray request?

Your prompt reply is anticipated. If you wish to discuss the matter, please feel free to call me at 336 402 0701.

Respectfully,

William H. (Bill) Knight

Greensboro Mayor 2009-2011