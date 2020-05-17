A Good Cop on COVID-19

This former police officer was fired after he refused to take down this video he had posted. He was fired after doing the right thing:
So much like this guy:
May 17, 2020
Sunday Guest Appearance
I'm operating on quarantime and working my way through my inbox. Here is a guest piece from a long-time reader. Unmasking may or may not occur in the comments. This comes from eastern PA, so near enough to NYC and Philly to know a thing or two about getting hit by the coronavirus.
"We are the progeny of pilgrims, patriots, and pioneers. Our forebears boarded wooden ships and sailed across an inhospitable ocean to pursue a life of freedom in a bountiful yet dangerous wilderness – from which life and civilization had to be built starting with little more than the will to survive and the perseverance to succeed. Our forebears fought a war against the greatest military power of the time to protect and preserve those hard-won freedoms in a new form of government that some called a “great experiment” and is also recognized as “American exceptionalism.” Our forebears later rode west in covered wagons across the continent to build lives for themselves and futures for their children.
We have been the aspiration of people around the globe who have come here to escape tyranny and pursue freedom, who shed their native-born beliefs to adopt and embrace the American dream, and who taught their children to love their adopted country. We are the sons and daughters, grandsons and granddaughters of men who stormed the beaches of Normandy, Iwo Jima, Guadalcanal; fought in the cold of Korea and the jungles of Vietnam. We have invented amazing machines, made stunning scientific discoveries, and landed men on the moon. We have brought more prosperity and more freedom to more people than any other nation in the history of the world. This is the legacy of the American people that we proudly point to as our heritage.
In this day and age we are required to temper American success with the recitation of sins that, frankly, are the sins of virtually every nation at the time of our founding, sins that many nations have also engaged in and some continue to engage in. America, like every other nation on Earth, is not perfect but it has always strived to be better and to live up to the high ideals expressed in our founding documents. We would rather fall short of lofty goals than to fall prey to appealing yet ignoble ones.
America today is facing the challenge of a pandemic. This is not a new challenge. There have been pandemics before and there will be pandemics again. We have lived through times when illnesses spread throughout the country – yet we managed to adapt to minimize the risk and continue to live our lives accepting that life has risk. Never have we so egregiously abridged the rights of healthy citizens for fear that they “may” be ill. Have we become so comfortable that we can no longer accept such risks, manage such risks, live with such risks? Has the American spirit been so coddled and indulged that we no longer look to ourselves to persevere in the face of a challenge but look to others to rescue us? Worse, have we forgotten that a government “of the people, by the people, for the people” means that we, the people, are the ones who need to step up in the face of hardship and not pretend there is some all powerful “government” that exists to save us from all difficulties?
We are America, we are the government, and we need to be the Americans that our history and our forebears have bequeathed to us. They took risks and faced fears and we should expect no less from ourselves. We did not leave tyrannical governments and build a new world only to cower in our homes while our “betters” and “experts” tell us what we may and may not do, who is essential and who is not, and arresting those who dare to disobey. While we may act on good information and appreciate leadership in times of crisis, we should not submit to capricious dictates that chain us to our homes while setting free convicted criminals all in the name of an illusive promise of safety. Are we a nation of cowards with our masks on and our hands out? No! The Constitution and the Bill of Rights have not been repealed. We need to remember who we are and fight for the freedoms that are our birthright as Americans – even, in fact especially, in times of crisis."
Posted by Tom Maguire on May 17, 2020
Posted by: Fred Gregory | 05/17/2020 at 05:38 PM
Extremely well stated, Fred. I agree with nearly every word.
Posted by: Triad Conservative | 05/17/2020 at 09:39 PM