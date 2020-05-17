« A Good Cop on COVID-19 | Main

05/17/2020

A Chance to Prevent Pandemic Election Year Shenanigans

Two months ago, the North Carolina State Board of Elections quickly proposed a couple of rules to give its Director certain emergency powers in the midst of the pandemic. The State Board is controlled by Governor Cooper.

This, of course, is an invitation for all kinds of mischief. Some have feared that the emergency powers might be used to enact voting by mail, which would open the door for rampant election fraud. Moreover, by requesting temporary rules, the Board of Elections is able to avoid having the General Assembly review it first. It is an artful move on their part.

The North Carolina Rules Review Commission will be considering these rules on Thursday, May 21. The agenda is found here. The meeting itself is being conducted by teleconference (telephone).

The deadline to request to make oral comments, or to submit written comments, is Tuesday, May 19 at 5:00 PM.

Other relevant links are found here, here, and here

If you want to oppose these shenanigans, sign up to speak at the hearing (via teleconference) or submit comments.

