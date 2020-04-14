Two Very Important GOP Guilford County Commissioner Decisions This Week

Much is happening on the county commissioners' board this week. And it will be an important test of the GOP commissioners, and of whatever determination they might have to hold together as a team and deliver for their political base:

THE LOCKDOWN OF COUNTY CITIZENS

The first test is with regard to their decision to lock down Guilford County, partially shut down the local economy and thereby take away our constitutional rights and liberties. Their order expires on Thursday. It turns out they are meeting that very same day.

They have caused grave harm to legions of citizens who have lost their jobs and who might face losing their businesses. They violated the religious liberty of numerous churches; and have taken away our right to assemble and protest. They acted in an illegal fashion.

And it turns out that the COVID-19 situation is not nearly as grave in our part of the country as it was advertised to be.

When the Cone Health CEO went to them, he was quite fearful that the Cone system was not prepared for a potential surge of coronavirus patients; and he therefore pressured the commissioners to shut down the local economy. Of course, Cone Health should have been ready. That is, after all, part of its function as the system with monopoly-level control over the local hospital market. But Cone apparently was not prepared; and therefore advocated that large numbers of local citizens be thrown out of work. It has all of its fancy construction projects and empire-building, but it was not ready for the pandemic. So the commissioners bailed out the CEO with his predicament; and concomitantly threw the interests of county citizens overboard.

Since that time, Governor Cooper has issued a statewide lockdown order, also illegal, to which we are all subject. The Guilford commissioners ought to let their own order lapse, and leave Cooper politically responsible for the entire mess at this point.

THE SCHOOL BONDS

Skip Alston and the socialists on the board fight for their base. The news this week is that Alston is going to make a motion for $1.6 billion in school bonds. But regardless of whether he makes his motion, the matter is being discussed on Thursday night.

Twelve years ago, two Republicans-- Linda Shaw and Billy Yow-- voted in favor of placing a horrendously expensive school bond on the ballot, thereby guaranteeing we would be subject to a tax increase.

The current GOP commissioners can do better than this. They need to postpone any discussion of a school bond until next year. We are in the midst of a recession that might turn into a depression. They ought not make any huge financial commitments.

On both of these matters-- the lockdown order and the school bond-- all five GOP commissioners would need to agree, hang together and do the right thing. That is a tough order, particularly given the nature of GOP elected officials. But they need to do this to restore faith with their base that has been badly broken. And they need to do it for the purpose of good governance.