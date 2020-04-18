The Tide is Turning: Reopen NC

It appears that the tide is slowly beginning to turn with regard to the ill-begotten response in North Carolina to the COVID-19 epidemic. Republican elected officials are finally beginning to regain their footing and speak out a bit more. And a huge new Facebook group has formed-- Reopen NC-- with 50,000 members, one protest under its belt and others planned.

The word "psychosis" is a medical term that has certain meanings. But it describes patients who have, in some manner, lost contact with reality.

It appears that a widespread condition analogous to psychosis has swept the entire nation, fanned by the corrupt media and enabled by the political class. Why? Because there are so many lies and falsehoods. These folks have completely become detached from any semblance of logic, rationality or reason. Their leadership and communication have been severely lacking. At times, there has been complete stupidity and foolishness. The panic and hysteria among the population that ensued is an indication of a prevalent state of faithlessness, but also of the poor communication folks have received from those who should have known better.

So what were the big lies that have been circulated? There have been quite a number but two stand out: that everyone needs to stay at home; and that we need lots more testing to enable the economy to reopen, and to allow folks back out. These are lies that have been circulated by media, by Democrats and by Republicans. In fact, Phil Berger and Dan Forest are still, to this day, insisting on knowing test results among the population, and advocating for more testing before taking action. Requiring tests before returning to work is completely unworkable and impractical on a large scale; and lots of people are working now without having been tested.

There has been a huge failure to discern and to understand; and to translate knowledge into appropriate action.

Here are some examples:

Failure to distinguish between the young and healthy vs. those who are elderly or with medical risk factors : The idea that everyone must stay home is mistaken because it is mainly the elderly and those with certain medical vulnerabilities who are at risk of death or severe complications. These are the folks who ought to be protected, and who should be urged to remain at home. For all others, one could argue it might be better to get exposed to the virus so that immunity develops. The young person ought not grow older without having achieved immunity. Furthermore, achieving wider immunity naturally among the population protects many others. But our foolish policymakers and media tell the young and healthy to stay at home when they are not at severe risk. "Flattening the curve" by keeping the young and healthy at home also prolongs the overall situation.

Failure to distinguish between indoor and outdoor environments : Folks are much less at risk of catching the virus outdoors compared with indoors. In fact, it has been estimated that the risk is nine times less outdoors, all other factors being equal. That only makes sense. But policymakers are extending restrictions regardless of whether the activity is indoor or outdoors. One local progressive/socialist journalist in Greensboro actually boasted on social media that he had threatened a younger person while walking outdoors because the person was within six feet. I have seen in my own neighborhood folks walking on the streets with masks on their face. The mask does nothing but make it harder to breathe in that situation. Here in Greensboro, elected officials lifted the ban on outdoor religious worship, but required that folks at outdoor services be in cars that are parked six feet apart. Absolutely ridiculous. If a six foot distance is sufficient indoors, a shorter distance ought to be safe outdoors, whether you are sitting in a car, walking or standing in place. That it why it was so profoundly silly to cancel so many outdoor sports. Even golf was canceled!

Essential vs. non-essential businesses and activities : Some businesses designated as essential are not truly essential. Some deemed non-essential are QUITE essential to the owners and employees. But there is a huge issue that elected officials have not yet touched. Many essential businesses and activities have elderly or medically vulnerable employees that have to work. They are forced to work while the young and healthy are forced to stay home. Government has not truly addressed the issue of elderly and medically vulnerable employees at work, but if it did, it would probably create an absolute mess for employers.

Who needs masks, and when masks are needed : The CDC recommended this week that everyone wear masks when going out. This recommendation was made long after the epidemic had become widespread in our country-- i.e., way too late. But again there is a failure to distinguish between indoor and outdoor, vulnerable vs. non-vulnerable.

We "need tests" when government impedes the availability of tests: When politicians state we need more test results before reopening, they fail to consider that the federal government has to approve all medical tests before they can be used. The feds have also redirected testing supplies and hardware to other parts of the country that are more severely affected by COVID-19. These are, of course, unconstitutional federal activities; but it is the reality with which we live. The federal and state governments also control what treatments can be offered, and what treatments cannot be offered. That has limited physicians in the current epidemic.

Elected officials are responsible for making the right decisions. And bad moves have been made by elected officials from both major parties, at the local, state and federal levels. Decisions have been made arbitrarily; and those making these decisions have not even remotely pretended to treat people equally.

One of the critical mistakes has been relying upon folks from the fields of public health and infectious disease exclusively without achieving some middle ground and balance. Here in North Carolina, the chief public health officer was a high-ranking official within the Obama Administration. Those within that Administration had tended to be quite enthusiastic about abusing power to achieve a Godless form of socialist revolution.

Governor Cooper has behaved like a thug. Beside suspending citizens' constitutional rights, he has described those who want to reopen the economy as "irresponsible". He has warned that it would be "catastrophic" to do so. COVID-19 has resulted in numerous individual tragedies; but there will be no major catastrophe in the state of North Carolina. He is being dishonest.

But the situation with Cooper gets even worse. If truth be told, he is guilty of misfeasance.

What is the definition of misfeasance? According to Merriam-Webster:

"The performance of a lawful action in an illegal or improper manner".

Cooper unilaterally issued orders that rob citizens of their constitutional rights under Article I of the North Carolina State Constitution, which include the right to enjoy the fruits of one's labor; the right to worship; the right to assemble and freedom of speech. These are absolute rights granted to every North Carolina citizen under our state constitution; and they cannot be restrained in any way by the governor or any other elected official. The unconstitutionality of his actions were clear from the outset. They were plainly illegal, right from the start.

Cooper is an attorney. In fact, he served as State Attorney General. He knows all of this. This clear, unequivocal language is found within the first five pages of my pocket state constitution. Anyone who has even begun to try to read this document cannot miss these provisions.

But the governor has also caused economic injury to hundreds of thousands, if not millions of North Carolina residents through his negligence. By failing to discern and understand this issue correctly, and by failing to put appropriate plans in place, he hurt many people. North Carolina law contains provisions that describe his conduct on this matter as clearly criminal. He violated his oath, and he acted in a negligent fashion that hurt people in a major way. Loads of folks have been rendered unemployed unnecessarily. We cannot yet even begin to count the number of folks who are losing their businesses.

Cooper has previously engaged in conduct that justified impeachment. He demanded monies, intended to be used as a slush fund, from Duke Energy in exchange for an environmental permit. But General Assembly Republicans did not take action against him even though it is their role to hold him accountable. And now they have let him run unrestrained on COVID-19 for nearly a month.

Cooper is not the only elected official who has acted improperly on COVID-19. But he currently holds all the cards in the state of North Carolina because Dan Forest, Phil Berger and Tim Moore have refused to take action. They have made some online statements and given a couple of interviews. But they have taken no concerted, effective action.

Berger and Moore have major responsibilities. With their control of the General Assembly, they can pass legislation to restrain the governor. They can impeach Cooper.

Forest also has major responsibilities. He is obviously Lt. Governor. But he is also his party's gubernatorial nominee, and has an obligation to lead his party in opposition to the governor's actions, and to use his bully pulpit.

These powerful Republican elected officials have collectively crawled into a hole over the last month. They need to emerge, and do what needs to be done. They need to be pressured to do the right thing.

Other elected officials also need to be held accountable for their wrongful actions. And the state's hospital systems need to be held to account, because it was their cries of being unready for this epidemic that led elected officials to make these awful mistakes. Many of these hospital systems are monopolies. It was the hospital systems' responsibility, with their quasi-monopoly status, to be ready, but they were not.

It is quite clear that many public officials have been thrown off balance by this situation, and have been deceived. But that does not diminish their responsibilities. We have had a major leadership failure, again, at all levels.

I hope that thousands of citizens-- no, tens of thousands-- rally with Reopen NC in Raleigh and elsewhere on Tuesday, and whenever they assemble and protest in accordance with their constitutional rights. We owe our gratitude to the organizers of this organization for taking on this task.

The turnout at their events need to be huge. I hope everyone who can attend will do so.