The Awfulness of our Local Government

The ongoing lunacy leading to a partial shutdown of the economy, and massive disruptions in the lives of millions of Americans, continues. And a great example is the Piedmont Triad which has a very low prevalence of severe COVID-19 related illnesses.

This low prevalence in our area seemed to be likely based upon our warm climate and early spring; our low population density; our minimal reliance upon mass transit; the relatively low rates of international travel this time of year in our region; and the fact that the virus tends to spare demographics that are not at high risk of complications. Once again, the virus tends to kill considerably less than one percent of those who are infected.

And yet, our local and regional leaders felt it was necessary to strip citizens of their constitutional rights.

One ongoing drama pits the relatively small number of pro-life citizens exercising their constitutional rights of speech and assembly near a Greensboro abortion butchery. Local police have arrested as many as eleven of these citizens.

Remain mindful that these activities take place outdoors, and the virus is approximately nine times less likely to be transmitted out of doors compared with indoor environments. Yet, the city of Greensboro saw fit to arrest them. A lawsuit has justifiably been filed against Mayor Nancy Vaughan in response. The city cites the fact that the order to stay at home was violated, but ignores the fact that constitutional rights take precedence over any order issued according to statute.

But here is an interesting factoid. Nancy Vaughan issued her order in conjunction with the Republican-controlled Guilford Board of County Commissioners and the Republican mayor of High Point. All of these Republicans therefore issued the same kind of order simultaneously in coordination with the city of Greensboro that resulted in these arrests at the abortion clinic.

Can anyone spell D-U-O-P-O-L-Y? This is yet another piece of evidence that we do not really have two major political parties. In fact, we have one. And this is partially because of the stupidity, political cowardice, weak-mindedness and panic-stricken actions exhibited by Republican elected officials.

There is some good news. Dear Nancy was forced to retreat when various gun rights organizations threatened to sue her.

But there is another story that illustrates the lunacy. The city of Greensboro took special measures to house the homeless at the Greensboro Sportsplex during the pandemic.

But the homeless are more at risk in an indoor environment thrown together with lots of other people than they are outside. The city is increasing their risk of infection by taking special measures to shelter them.

Let's remember also that the democratic socialist city of Greensboro, our Republican county commissioners and the Republican High Point mayor are prohibiting churches from meeting, therefore violating yet another constitutional right. They are also violating the right of many citizens to the fruits of their labor, as guaranteed in the North Carolina constitution, because they are effectively prohibiting them from working.

How are Governor Cooper and these local elected officials going to unpack these decisions? Will they wait until the number of infections decreases? Until they are eliminated completely? And if they are going to wait until they are eliminated completely, are they going to require an additional observation period before loosening their restrictions? They have laid a series of land mines that will be very difficult to neutralize. They are hurting a lot of people in myriad ways.

This entire episode has made me think back at the long period of time the socialists controlled the Guilford Board of County Commissioners. I cannot think of a single thing they did that was nearly as bad as what the Republican commissioners did with their order. They deserve to lose control of the county board with the elections later this year.