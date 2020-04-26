Small Businesses: Now is the Time to Act

The above clip is from the old TV series, The Twilight Zone. It struck me how uncannily it illustrates our current situation in North Carolina. The man at the elevated podium at the end of the table, who directs that the Obsolete Man is to be liquidated, represents Governor Roy Cooper and all of his allies and supporters.

They don't hesitate to hurl the small businessman and his employees into the metaphoric ovens. They don't give it a second thought when they force churches to close. These simply don't matter because there are Higher Purposes.

Governor Cooper's most recent announcement assures that many businesses will not be able to open until May 23 at the earliest. Cooper and his chief health officer artfully devised their preconditions for reopening to assure they would be very difficult to meet. This means we could potentially be seeing a date much later than May 23.

Unfortunately, the people of North Carolina have behaved like sheep thus far. The churches and the denominational bodies representing them have not even begun to mount an opposition. Businesses across the state have dutifully complied, with little fight, even as the life is sucked out of them.

These businesses and churches have no political allies. The Republicans in Raleigh have done nothing so far; and have given little indication that their approach will change.

Various organizations are supposed to represent small businesses. For instance, most of these businesses will have regional and national trade associations of which they are part. Of course, there are Chambers of Commerce at the local level and at the state level. There is the National Federation of Independent Business, which has a state affiliate office in Raleigh, and other similar organizations. Many of these organizations have the wherewithal to initiate litigation against Cooper; and they really need to act. Individual businesses with resources also should do so. It is good that the new group, Reopen NC, seems to be exploring this possibility.

The churches and denominational bodies ought to be fighting for their religious liberty, just as Roger Williams and John Witherspoon and the early Baptists did. They ought to be engaging with local law enforcement with an eye toward reopening, and otherwise planning litigation. Perhaps they also ought to be engaging in some peaceful, civil disobedience, in a manner not unlike Martin Luther King, Jr., and begin holding services. It is not the state's prerogative to tell us that we cannot exercise our religious freedom.

Indeed, Cooper needs to be the object of an outright stampede of litigation.

The socialists don't hesitate to drive people to bread lines and poverty and dependency. They don't hesitate to take away our liberties. Gaining more power and control over people, and enacting revolution, are their objectives.

But there is a flip side of this coin. Those who refuse to fight for their liberty deserve to lose it.