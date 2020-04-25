Constitution Course, Lecture 12

This is the final lecture in the constitution course:
« Cooper's Requirement to Postpone Church Until Beyond May 23: What Christians' Response Must Be | Main | Small Businesses: Now is the Time to Act »
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.