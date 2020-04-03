Would Joe Biden Benefit from Cognitive Testing? What About Bernie's Heart?

Readers will likely recall that the media/left complex indulged themselves floating the premise that Trump could be removed from office using the 25th Amendment. The implication was that he is unable to discharge his duties as president.

But we now have a democratic socialist front-runner (in terms of delegate count), Joe Biden, who has demonstrated an alarming series of gaffes and "senior moments" on the campaign trail. The mainstream/establishment media has downplayed and/or covered up these incidents, as expected; but they have been numerous. And they seem to be increasing dramatically.

The question is whether he has some type of cognitive impairment. It seems that, in the interest of disclosure and transparency, the public has a right to know, especially given the stakes.

Testing for cognitive impairment is readily available. Of course, it would need to take place in an institution devoid of partisan bias. That would mean it cannot take place in any kind of academic medical center.

Another important issue is Bernie Sanders' heart history. It is fairly remarkable that he resumed campaigning fairly soon after his heart attack. But every heart attack implies some level of damage to heart muscle. And we don't know about any previous damage.

There is a simple measure-- the ejection fraction-- that can be measured in the course of several different types of cardiac tests. It is very important that we know Sanders' ejection fraction because a lower number connotes impairment and a worse prognosis.

If we are truly concerned about the health status of our presidents, we really need to know Biden's level of cognitive dysfunction, if any; and Sanders' ejection fraction. Transparency requires nothing less.