Fauci Suspects Fatality Rate for COVID-19 "May Be Considerably Less than 1%"; Justifiable Skepticism

There was a fascinating article on the website of the New England Journal of Medicine a couple of days ago. Dr. Anthony Fauci wrote it with a couple of other medical experts.

The relevant passage?

... Guan et al.5 report mortality of 1.4% among 1099 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19; these patients had a wide spectrum of disease severity. If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968) rather than a disease similar to SARS or MERS, which have had case fatality rates of 9 to 10% and 36%, respectively.2

This infection packs a wallop for those who are most severely affected by it-- i.e., those who are particularly susceptible to the virus leading to respiratory failure. Fortunately, we are able to identify those at most significant risk. But tragic stories from New York confirm how severe this illness can become.

Does this mean the whole population must be locked down, with large numbers of businesses shuttered? Does it justify illegally suspending constitutional rights-- as we have recently seen with Governor Cooper, Commissioner Phillips and Mayor Vaughan?

The question is what measures are warranted to prevent the spread of this coronavirus. Given the above numbers, and the manner in which the virus most severely affects readily identifiable populations, it seems fairly straightforward to tailor and target the response to those most vulnerable.

Did it occur to anyone, for instance, that the governmental response in rural and small town and suburban North Carolina could be perhaps less restrictive than responses used in New York City? Remember how this part of the country is much less densely populated; the relative absence of mass transit; and the warmer climate we enjoy that is less hospitable to respiratory viruses.

There is another great web page that compiles the reactions of various health and medical experts from around the world. Read the various quotes. There is a great deal of skepticism that courses through these responses. They are skeptical about the panic and hysteria; and also about the authoritarian governmental responses such as those we have seen here in Guilford County and in the state of North Carolina.

Leaders need to think before they act. That unfortunately has not happened here in North Carolina. And whose who are supposed to be providing the usual checks and balances have been hiding with their tails tucked between their legs.