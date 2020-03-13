Coronavirus Hysteria: Mission Accomplished

There is no doubt that the virus can cause death and serious complications in vulnerable populations and the elderly. But for younger, healthier populations, the effect is not unlike that of illnesses commonly experienced during flu and cold season.

The thought of hospitals in countries where socialized medicine prevails having had to choose which patients will be placed on scarce ventilators is a bit horrifying. We will see if that happens in the United States.

But what does it say about us when so many events and/or institutions are canceled or closed?

There is doubtless an element of concern over legal liability. But media-generated hysteria scares people into thinking they are acting responsibly when they advocate for things to be shut down.

Some of it borders on absurdity. The premise that outdoor sports like golf tournaments must be canceled is plainly bizarre.

Is it justified to shut down human activity every flu season because people will die? What is the magic number of potential deaths that must loom for us to take actions such as those we have witnessed over the last couple of weeks? How long is it justified to shut things down?

People need to live their lives. They need to make their own decisions on whether to venture out based on their own particular risk profile. Caution and prudence is certainly justified for high-risk groups.

The premise that church services and/or masses must be canceled, however, is quite problematic.

Yes, there is little doubt that certain demographics within media and the democratic socialist party and even Wall Street have been eager to use this episode to kneecap Trump's re-election. Another absurd moment is when those who call him a dictator expect him to act like one in response to the coronavirus, far beyond his constitutional powers. And he has obliged, in part, so the markets will purr with contentment.

But the widespread hysterical response we have seen is ultimately evidence of a lack of faith. (Indeed, for that matter, wholesale adoption of the LGBT agenda and legal-abortion-on-demand also reveals a neo-pagan lack of faith that is fairly widespread.)

The fear response during recent weeks reflects total absorption in our own temporal concerns; and abandonment of a more eternal perspective based on understanding of our own purpose in God's will and design.

People need to get a grip and look at their own hearts.