70,000 NC Democratic Socialist Primary Voters Disenfranchised Due to Early Voting

The democratic socialists had a coordinated, calculated series of withdrawals from the presidential race over the last few days. Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer all withdrew. It appears that Biden might have promised Buttigieg a job in exchange for his withdrawal.

Many North Carolina democratic socialists had already early voted by the time these withdrawals occurred. It appears that at least 70,000 had selected these three candidates during early voting. This means they had been effectively disenfranchised by virtue of the fact that they voted early. They did not get to make their own choice for the party nominee, because their favored candidates had withdrawn in the midst of the North Carolina primary.

Early voting is a sacred cow in North Carolina. At this point, it would be almost impossible to eliminate it because the corrupt, activist judiciary would shoot any effort down alleging an intent to discriminate on the basis of race. This is, after all, the state of our Republic. We cannot make our own laws.

But we ought to get rid of early voting anyway. It is good as a civic exercise for all citizens to vote on the same day; and those who cannot, of course, can vote absentee. Moreover, it is easier to maintain election security and integrity if voting takes place on a single calendar date.

The 70,000 democratic socialist primary voters ought to be disappointed over this situation, even though they had chosen awful candidates. Maybe this situation ought to spur some dialogue in the state of North Carolina.

Addendum 3/4: Sam Hieb has more.