Your Family's Medical Records Accessible to Social Service Agencies, Prisons, "First Responders", Schools in NC?

Within the last decade or so, liberty-minded citizens launched a protest with our state government because of the content of a form used for physical examinations required for entry into the public school system. The concern was that the schools-- and our government-- would have access to information about our kids they didn't need to have. The protest was successful, and the form was modified.

Now, the vast majority of health care facilities in North Carolina are connected to the North Carolina Health Information Exchange (NC HIE). This is a division of our state government that houses a massive computer database containing the medical records of millions of North Carolina residents.

Readers will recall that Republicans in the General Assembly created and funded this database several years ago. It was presented to the public as an advancement despite the obvious concerns regarding privacy and confidentiality.

The Exchange published an update earlier this month that contains some very interesting information. Check this out:

(N)early all responding HIEs have partnered with one or more of the following communities and social service organizations: correctional health, social service agencies, drug and alcohol treatment programs, first responders, school nurses or blood banks. The responding SHIEC HIEs are exchanging 3.3 billion messages annually and delivering 453 million alerts of admissions, discharges and transfers (ADTs) to HIE participants to improve coordination of care, including nationwide HIE to HIE alerts through the Patient Centered Data Home™ (PCDH) initiative. “In North Carolina we are proud to be a part of the HIE fabric that is knitting connected communities of care across the nation and bringing much-needed health information to providers across a patient’s care continuum,” said Christie Burris, executive director for the NC HIEA.

First responders typically include police, fire and ambulance. Will police have access to our medical records?

Social service agencies include those that take kids away from parents, and that intervene in cases of suspected neglect and abuse. Public schools have the power to advantage-- or to disadvantage-- certain kids and families. Police obviously have powers of their own over citizens.

These are all described as "providers" deserving of access to citizens' medical records that rightfully ought to be private and confidential.

Both major political parties now accept and encourage a profoundly statist approach to health care. The political conversation today does not consider whether there ought to be governmental intervention and control over medical care; or whether it should be reduced. Instead, both major parties discuss how much more intervention and control there should be.

Be sure to thank your Republican state legislators for creating this huge state government electronic database with your family's health information.