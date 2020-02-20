We Need an Immigration Pause

Tom Piatak, Chronicles:

A prime example of radical change the mainstream conservative movement proved too timid to notice is the rapid demographic change brought about by the Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1965. The pace of change has been dizzying. The white student population in American public schools declined from roughly 85 percent in 1970 to 49 percent in 2015, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). That number is projected to decline to 45 percent by 2027, according to the NCES.

This transformation was not natural but the result of government policy that has systematically favored immigration from non-European countries. If Burkean conservatism has anything to tell us at all, it is that such rapid change bodes ill for the body politic.

Indeed, even some leftists are beginning to see potential dangers posed by America’s demographic transformation. Recently, Tufts professor Monica Duffy Toft penned an article entitled, “Identicide: How Demographic Shifts Can Rip a Country Apart.” Toft began her piece by asking:

What happens to a country when its core national identity—its preferred image of itself in terms of race and religion—doesn’t match its demographic reality?…The answer, unfortunately, is ‘nothing good.’ Internal strife, perhaps civil war or collapse often precedes a decisive demographic shift...

The message from the (New York) Times and its myriad collaborators is clear: white Americans are suspect at best and evil at worst, and the country they created is rotten to the core. No wonder our politics are so turbulent.

Instead of doubling down on an approach guaranteed to increase rancor and division, we should instead lessen the dangers posed by rapid demographic change by slowing it down. The way to do that, of course, is to severely curtail legal immigration and to stop illegal immigration.

Such immigration pauses have been beneficial, allowing both recent immigrants to assimilate and reassuring older Americans that the country is still the one they loved. The alternative, as Professor Toft seems to recognize, is too terrible to contemplate.