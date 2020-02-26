The Implications of Lies Built Upon Lies

Anthony Esolen, Chronicles:

... Satan was “a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks what is false, he speaks from his own nature, for he is a liar and the father of lies” (John 8:44)...

A man is not a woman and can never become a woman. A woman is not a man and can never become a man. What an offense it is against the beauty showered upon us by the Creator who made us male and female in the beginning, to mutilate the body and mar the face, all in the vain pretense that we can do the impossible! There is no such thing as a “trans-man” or a “trans-woman.” There are only men or women pretending to be what they are not, and insisting that others participate in the pretense or delusion.

The beginning of wisdom, said the sage Confucius, is to call things by their right names. The beginning of folly, cowardice, capitulation, or treason is to allow confused or wicked people to prevail upon you, so that you call things by their wrong names.

It is no small thing we insist upon here. The whole creation hangs in the balance. Saint Paul tells us that the invisible God is in part known by the visible things he has created. But men and women now claim the right to uncreate. “This at last is bone of my bone and flesh of my flesh,” says Adam when he first beholds Eve (Gen. 2:23). The sexual madness of our time would choke Adam’s words in his mouth. The marriage of man and woman is an image of Christ’s union with his bride the Church (Eph. 5:32, Rev. 21:2), and that is meant as no mere poetry. The madness of our time would reduce the Bible’s most exalted revelation of the nature of the divine image in man and of the union of God with man to a figure of speech...

Never make light of the lie. A little cancer can kill...

The lie gnaws at the soul, hollowing it out. And what about those who stand by to witness it? They see that you do not really believe what both nature and the word of God say. They conclude that you are a coward, a fool, or a hypocrite. Go evangelize the world that way. Your very children will believe the lie. But God will brook no excuses. “I tell you,” says the Lord, “on the day of judgment men will render account for every idle word they utter” (Matt. 12:36).

Speak the truth, always.