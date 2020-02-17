NC Newspaper Travails

A couple of weeks ago, we learned that Warren Buffet was deep-sixing his investment in newspapers. Here in the Triad, the Greensboro News and Record and the Winston-Salem Journal will now be controlled by Lee Enterprises, which already had a managerial role with these papers. Don't expect much of a change in editorial policy.

Then this past week, we learned that McClatchy, which owns the Raleigh News and Observer and the Charlotte Observer, has filed for bankruptcy.

All of these papers, of course, are afflicted with recalcitrant, intractable left-wing bias.

One cannot help but wonder what Buffet was thinking when he bought our local papers. Yes, he is the very definition of the limousine liberal; and perhaps he was trying to preserve the progressive/socialist long march through these particular institutions. But he is an extremely savvy investor, and surely knew it was a failing business model. Little changed under his leadership except perhaps further downsizing. Why sell it now?

McClatchy's financial bankruptcy follows its longstanding demonstrations of ethical and moral bankruptcy.

But the fact that it is taking advantage of bankruptcy law is another way of saying it is preparing to stiff its creditors and perhaps its vendors. It is officially granted relief from those who might try to collect on McClatchy's indebtedness. Remain mindful that this is an organization that pronounces itself competent to characterize and register editorial opinions on other persons and entities and movements. And they go running for bankruptcy protection because they cannot pay their own bills.

The business model these organizations followed-- alienating and angering huge portions of their readership with their frank bias-- virtually assured that many customers would head for the exit doors once online alternatives arose. Nobody wants to spend extra money for such a tainted product if they have other options. And now, many local communities no longer have viable local journalism. We certainly do not here in Greensboro.

There has been some talk that the tech giants would begin to fund local journalism, but that would not fix the underlying dynamic.

As these entities continue to circle the drain, there is no alternative with integrity on the horizon to provide local journalism once again.