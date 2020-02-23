Greensboro City Council Members Seek to Clear Way to Lead Black Babies to Slaughter

A drama has been unfolding at Greensboro's sole abortion clinic located in east Greensboro.

Two local ministries-- the Greensboro Pregnancy Care Center and Love Life Greensboro-- have been gathering at the facility to pray for and engage with the young mothers considering abortion at the clinic. It is a life-saving effort. Other parties have also been engaged in this effort.

The local leftist media-- especially Yes!Weekly-- has been dramatizing this effort to make it appear that what these parties are doing is wrongful. More recently, pro-abortion activists have been on the scene; and have sought to engage the attention of the new police chief and city council members. The reports also describe the efforts of the local religious left to assure that abortions will take place.

The police chief made statements suggesting that the efforts of the pro-life groups seem illegal. It should be noted that the abortion clinic sits deep off Randleman Road; and clients must pass through a commercial parking lot to reach the clinic's parking area. The commercial parking lot appears to be private property; and does not appear to be a public thoroughfare. It is in this parking lot where most of the activity takes place.

(While I don't pretend to know the legalities associated with attempting to engage drivers passing through a commercial parking lot, it appears the Pregnancy Care Center and Love Life need to engage with their respective attorneys if they have not already done so to establish precisely what their rights are.)

The Supreme Court has explicitly rejected the premise that mothers seeking to kill their babies must be granted a buffer around the abortion clinic they are attempting to visit.

In any case, it was reported elsewhere yesterday that two Greensboro City Council members-- Michelle Kennedy and Tammi Thurm-- visited the site; and Ms. Kennedy sought to have police interfere with the pro-life efforts of those present. Kennedy is a lesbian; and Thurm is a progressive Jewish woman. (Readers are reminded that key worldview elements of contemporary Judaism are sexual liberty, radical feminism, cultural relativism and secularism).

These council members were seeking to assure that black babies could be killed in the clinic. The clientele of the clinic will be disproportionately African-American.

This overall confluence of forces-- pro-abortion activists and escorts, left wing local newspapers, the religious left, and ethically corrupt politicians-- veritably represents cultural Marxism on parade, right here in Greensboro.

It represents unrepentant, unmitigated evil.