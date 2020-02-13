Forbes Magazine Highlights Reductions in Regulations in NC

Forbes:

North Carolina’s Regulatory Reform Act of 2013, enacted after Republicans took complete control of state government in 2012, subjects a large share of state regulations to periodic review and sunset. In the seven years since that reform passed, it has produced real results.

North Carolina’s Rules Review Commission subjected 19,361 rules to a periodic review process established by the 2013 reform. More than 2,000 of those rules (approximately 10%) have been repealed and roughly 5,500 (29%) have been returned to the rule-making process.

In 2019 North Carolina lawmakers enacted House Bill 590, a follow up reform intended to address the more than 60% of rules that avoided scrutiny through the process set up by the 2013 reform. With the enactment of HB 590, all rules will now be subject to review on a regular basis.

Jeff Hyde from Greensboro now chairs the Rules Review Commission. A gentleman from Colfax, Paul Powell, also serves on the Commission. Yet another person serving is former NC State Senator Tommy Tucker.



Hyde is the first non-attorney who has chaired the commission. Other members are listed here.

This is a worthy endeavor; and it is very good this activity is taking place.