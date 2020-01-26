Will Trump's DOJ Go After Triad's Sanctuary Sheriffs?

Sheriffs Danny Rogers in Guilford County and Bobby Kimbrough in Forsyth County are both sanctuary sheriffs. They might dispute that characterization, but the fact remains.

Some of us likely recall that B.J. Barnes did not do much better in this regard.

In any event, a news item suggests that Trump's DOJ is threatening legal measures against public officials in New York City and Denver who refuse to cooperate with ICE. Limited action has previously been discussed or taken against California and other jurisdictions.

It would be great to see Trump's DOJ hold North Carolina officials accountable-- of course, within the constraints of the law and the Constitution. Citizenship status and immigration status are not matters over which states and localities have primary jurisdiction. They are allowing illegals to evade federal law if they refuse to cooperate fully and proactively coordinate with ICE. Federal law apparently requires at least some level of cooperation; and any refusal must be based on cowardice, partisanship or misplaced altruism.

There is no reason that jailed illegals should be given a free ride to blend back into the landscape and escape accountability.

Of course, Roy Cooper, with his recent veto, is also to be regarded as a sanctuary governor.

And these people have the gall to identify with a political party that historically had pretended to side with the interests of working people. But keeping more illegals in the country undermines the earning potential of working Americans. And when they have been charged with criminal acts, it undermines public safety. These black sheriffs hurt other black North Carolina residents trying to earn a decent wage and remain safe when they play these games.