What is Wrong with Winston-Salem / Forsyth?

This week, there will be a new play in Winston-Salem.

The name of the drama? "Shout Your Abortion".

Gone are the dishonest Clintonian days of "safe, legal and rare". Now, your abortion must be shouted. It is to be celebrated, according to the cultural Marxist ethic.

Any city can be the site of such unabashed, unrepentant evil. In fact, various forces in society encourage evil, including some that try to affect an appearance of respectability.

But without doubt, Winston-Salem and Forsyth are on a run.

The city removed a Confederate monument that commemorated war dead; and that represented the culmination of many people scraping together their pennies to honor their ancestors.

The city renamed its agricultural fair to meet the demands of political correctness.

The county's school system adopted the 1619 Project to emulate the former Soviet Union-- rewriting history to facilitate a Marxist political direction.

And now, we are encouraged to shout our abortions.

Winston-Salem used to seem more staid than the unapologetically socialist city of Greensboro. Yes, there would be occasional yelps from the lefty faculty at Wake Forest, but otherwise things seemed to be on even keel.

But now, nearly all cities are cesspools. It is just a matter of degree.

Think about it. The monument, the fair, the 1619 project and Shout Your Abortion. That is quite a series of achievements. The folks in the western Triad ought to be proud of their progress.