Veterans', GI's Medical Records Will Be Available to NC Medical Facilities. Will Your Family's Records Be Available to the Deep State?

I learned today of an interesting announcement from our state government in Raleigh.

The North Carolina Health Information Exchange is a state entity that receives electronic medical records from hospital systems, doctor's office and other health care facilities throughout the state and enables them to be transferred to other parties. They explain:

The NC HIEA is housed within the NC Department of Information Technology’s (DIT) Government Data Analytics Center (GDAC).

What was the big announcement?

The exchange had established a linkage with the federal Veterans Administration's systems and also the systems maintained by the Department of Defense so that veterans' medical records-- and also the records of military personnel-- can be accessed by various parties within North Carolina. Check it out:

The DMIX system facilitates the rapid exchange of patient and beneficiary information, especially in emergency situations, yielding consolidated, coherent and consistent access to electronic heath records. This will enable integrated health data sharing among the Military Health System (MHS) GENESIS system, legacy DoD systems, VA systems, other federal agencies and private sector health providers.

In fact, it had been reported five years ago in the Washington Examiner that a plan was afoot to enable sharing of medical records among as many as 35 federal agencies. This is the critical section:

This week, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the release of the Federal Health IT Strategic Plan 2015-2020, which details the efforts of some 35 departments and agencies of the federal government and their roles in the plan to "advance the collection, sharing, and use of electronic health information to improve health care, individual and community health, and research."

So here is the crux of the matter. It might seem helpful for the electronic medical records within the federal system for treating veterans and military folks to be accessible to North Carolina providers.

But is the electronic linkage always unidirectional? Is it merely from the federal government to the state, and then to providers?

Somehow, I doubt it. My concern is that the private medical records of North Carolina residents-- i.e. you, your kids and grandkids-- will be accessible to various federal agencies. In fact, that seems almost inevitable given the agendas being pursued.

It is bad enough that the state has these records. Now the risk is that the feds will be able to access them also.

Let's remember that this grand system in the state of North Carolina was enacted by your friendly, limited-government Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly. It was a purely donor-inspired program.

Have a nice day.