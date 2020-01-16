Showdown in Virginia, Once Again

The Commonwealth of Virginia is going down the tubes.

It is not the same state in which I resided during the early 1980's and early 1990's. The socialists and cultural Marxists have taken over the state for the most part; and it is truly sad to see what is unfolding.

When I attended school in Richmond, it was a conservative state-- indeed, a conservatively run state-- even though the Governor was a Democrat. Back then, it was Chuck Robb, the former Marine who was also LBJ's son-in-law. I remember enjoying lunch on the Capitol lawn with classmates many times because it was only a couple of blocks away from school.

Since then, northern Virginia has grown into a behemoth fueled by the malignant growth of the federal government and by unrestrained immigration. Indeed, northern Virginia has literally swallowed up the state. For decades, many of those who have resided in the southern part of the state have justifiably tended to regard, somewhat suspiciously, those north of the James River.

The upcoming event on Monday at the state capital arouses concern. On the one hand, one can only cheer on those gun rights advocates planning to attend who wish to deliver a message to the gun-grabbing politicians that day. But we need to think about the cultural Marxists' strategy at Charlottesville. It is quite clear they desperately wanted a violent confrontation to win over the narrative back then, even though many of the demonstrators had very legitimate concerns.

One can only hope that is not the left's strategy to have another violent confrontation this time. Governor Northam-- a loathesome creature-- is erecting a chain link fence around the Capitol grounds, declaring a state of emergency and forbidding guns at the rally. He is doing these things even while he puts in place a SWAT team to enforce his new gun policies throughout the state to counteract the greater-than-one-hundred declared sanctuary counties and cities. The socialists are simultaneously attempting to shut down indoor gun ranges and establish more gun-free zones.

Meanwhile, they seek to repeal the state law that protects historical monuments. (Of course, Northam had previously advocated infanticide even though he is a pediatric neurologist by training.)

It is worrisome that a violent confrontation may be brewing, precipitated by the socialists, even though a massive, prolonged demonstration is precisely what is needed.

Recently, a young Marine reservist who also is a law enforcement officer spoke before the Fairfax County council. He spoke in an engaging manner; but toward the end of his comments he drew a parallel that was quite insightful. Check it out: