Making Demands for More Foreign Workers: Tillis, Foxx, Murphy, McHenry, Rouzer, Bishop

A large group of Republican Senators and Representatives signed a letter to the Homeland Security Secretary demanding that a much higher number of foreign workers be brought into the United States. They were specifically requesting this for the H-2B program that covers low-skilled, blue collar workers.

The North Carolina members of Congress who signed this letter included Thom Tillis; Virginia Foxx; Greg Murphy; Pat McHenry; David Rouzer and Dan Bishop.

The motive is to increase the labor supply so that wages are artificially kept lower on behalf of the donor class. Many of these workers would be from countries that do not share our Western Christian heritage. Some will proceed to have anchor babies in the United States; or ultimately perhaps bring in numerous relatives via chain migration.

Be sure to thank Tillis, Foxx and all the others for their fine work.