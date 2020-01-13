How About Sanctuary Cities/Counties for Unborn Babies?

Let's remember that it was the socialists who began this particular trend.

They thought it was the height of enlightenment to declare jurisdictions that would be safe havens for illegal aliens. And they moved to assure the states they controlled would begin to flout federal law by legalizing or decriminalizing marijuana.

It was supposedly acceptable for them to stake their own outposts to advance their own issues, regardless of however lawless it might have been.

Now, we are seeing the right adopt this strategy. Numerous localities in Virginia have declared themselves sanctuary jurisdictions against the gun-grabbing socialists in Richmond. And now counties in North Carolina are beginning to do the same thing.

So, the question arises-- what about human life?

World Magazine reported within the past week that there is a movement afoot in Texas for towns and cities to declare themselves sanctuary cities for unborn babies. The jurisdictions would begin to penalize those who perform or facilitate abortions within their boundaries.

Oh, yes, there would be a pained outcry from the media/left complex. But how is protecting illegal aliens or legalizing marijuana more ethical or justifiable than protecting babies from getting killed?

We could do this right here in Guilford County. Certainly more red counties in North Carolina could do so also. They would, however, undoubtedly arouse the ire of our esteemed Governor and state Attorney General, whose respective religious worldviews likely include such components as cultural relativism, radical feminism, secularism and sexual liberationism. Such corrupt worldviews regard abortion as a veritable sacrament.

I hope the movement for sanctuary cities/counties for unborn babies in Texas catches on like wildfire; and that leaders within the state and federal governments respectively let it happen. It is time to push back on behalf of truly virtuous causes.