AG Josh Stein Watch: It Isn't Just Voter ID

North Carolina State Attorney General Josh Stein has received much attention over the last week because of his responsibility to defend the state in the wake of the outrageous activist Judge Loretta Biggs' decision to overturn Voter ID.
The wheels of justice turn very slowly-- especially if the involved attorneys feel no sense of urgency. It is unclear whether Stein's actions will save Voter ID in time for the November election. He claims he will defend it, but appears to be in no hurry.
Voter ID, of course, only scratches the surface of Stein's wrongheaded, mischievous representation of the state. Let's recall a bit of history:
- He sued the US government to halt a census question regarding citizenship;
- He sued the US government to halt a "Protect Life Rule" that would steer federal monies away from Planned Parenthood;
- He was accused of unethical conduct because he refused to discharge his responsibilities defending Voter ID previously, and in fact opposed an appeal of a 4th Circuit ruling; and also had years before been a fact witness in court against Voter ID;
- He joined an action asking the Supreme Court to save Obamacare from ongoing adverse litigation in the 5th Circuit;
- He expressed a willingness to sue the Trump Administration over its ban on immigration from terrorism-prone countries;
- He joined a suit against the US government when Trump had reversed Obama's ill-conceived environmental regulations regarding climate change;
- He appeared at a Dark Money summit and spoke about how "progressive" attorneys general are "changing policy, politics and party"; and
- He was featured in the News and Observer regarding how extensively he had been fighting the Trump Administration on many issues in court and otherwise.
This is only a partial listing.
Stein is truly a contemptible public official; yet we have to rely on him to defend Voter ID-- in spite of his history of undermining it.
He runs for re-election this year. It is hoped that the Republicans will choose a strong candidate who will not hesitate to run against Stein's record. The Daily Haymaker has expressed his concerns that this will not happen.
Stein needs to be beaten at the polls, or his political trajectory will point further upward.
