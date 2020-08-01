AG Josh Stein Watch: It Isn't Just Voter ID

North Carolina State Attorney General Josh Stein has received much attention over the last week because of his responsibility to defend the state in the wake of the outrageous activist Judge Loretta Biggs' decision to overturn Voter ID.

The wheels of justice turn very slowly-- especially if the involved attorneys feel no sense of urgency. It is unclear whether Stein's actions will save Voter ID in time for the November election. He claims he will defend it, but appears to be in no hurry.

Voter ID, of course, only scratches the surface of Stein's wrongheaded, mischievous representation of the state. Let's recall a bit of history:

This is only a partial listing.

Stein is truly a contemptible public official; yet we have to rely on him to defend Voter ID-- in spite of his history of undermining it.

He runs for re-election this year. It is hoped that the Republicans will choose a strong candidate who will not hesitate to run against Stein's record. The Daily Haymaker has expressed his concerns that this will not happen.

Stein needs to be beaten at the polls, or his political trajectory will point further upward.