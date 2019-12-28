Is Democratic Socialist Judge Trying to Interfere with 2020 Election? NC Voter ID Enjoined

A Christmas surprise was delivered this week by a black female U.S. District Court judge who works in the eastern district of North Carolina. This woman issued an injunction against Voter ID even though it had been passed by citizens in a constitutional amendment, and approved by their elected representatives.

Judge Loretta Biggs was appointed by Barack Obama to this judgeship during late 2014. She had once been appointed by former Governor Jim Hunt to a state appellate judgeship, but ultimately lost her seat when she had to face the voters. She worked a fair number of years in the Piedmont Triad.

Interestingly, under the Senate's "blue slip" tradition, Richard Burr likely had to signal his approval for her nomination to advance when Obama chose her. Perhaps he ought to explain that decision.

It is now up to State Attorney General Josh Stein to appeal the decision-- if he chooses to do so. And of course, if he does, we don't know how passionately he would defend Voter ID.

Let's put this in context. A year ago, the current U.S. Supreme Court allowed the state of North Dakota's voter ID law to stand. Republicans in the state of North Carolina had liberalized the ID requirement to the extent that the law is probably watered down significantly. But neither of these considerations constrains Judge Biggs.

Of course, she has not released the rationale for her decision. We don't need a rationale yet, after all, because this is primarily about the exercise of political power.

Biggs is an unfortunate example of how those who control the democratic socialist party have politically used African-Americans to enact socialist revolution on a gradual, incremental basis. Think Josh Stein's folks. Identity politics is utilized as a vehicle to achieve larger goals.

She might be an intelligent, educated woman. But her decision occurs in the context of the Holder/Obama attempt to use the courts to rewrite district lines to win elections for the democratic socialist party. And it occurs just in time for the 2020 presidential election when North Carolina is very much in play as a swing state. Does anybody see an agenda playing out?

Biggs' judicial activism in this case is just the latest in a long series of numerous instances over many decades. The premise that a simple requirement to present an approved ID card is unacceptable-- even though widely publicized well in advance through multiple channels, and provided for free-- is plainly ridiculous.

Biggs' raw power grab, however, is ultimately the Republicans' responsibility. They have had many decades to deal definitively with the issue of judicial activism, and have chosen not to do so. Allowing the socialists to nominate and confirm activists whenever they hold power is not the way to fight judicial activism.

Now, they are not even allowed to defend their own law because of Judge Biggs. She has banished the General Assembly from intervening in the case.

I suppose it might be possible, but it is difficult to see how the U.S. Supreme Court would have the opportunity to reverse this activist action before the 2020 election. How would the case get to the Supreme Court if the Republicans can't bring the case, and the socialist-controlled 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals stands in the way?