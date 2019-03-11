Will Guilford County Schools Disciplinary Changes Create a Mass Killer?

Last week, we had posted here about an effort to water down the disciplinary policy within the Guilford County Schools system. Opposition was beginning to develop. The leaders of the system since then have posted an explanatory document that seeks to make the changes seem harmless.

While the situation appears to be a bit different than opponents had feared, it is quite apparent that the system is putting lipstick on a pig. It hides behind a decades-old federal court decision to justify its new policy. And it creates a burden for principals to demonstrate and defend affirmatively that keeping misbehaving students in the classroom will likely lead to issues with safety and disorder.

Over the last couple of weeks, a fellow named Andrew Pollack has been making the rounds. His daughter was killed in the Parkland mass shooting in Florida. It has been demonstrated that very weak disciplinary measures and negligent law enforcement led to that situation:

It is quite clear what the implications are. When progressive/socialist local jurisdictions fail to maintain order and discipline in the school setting to satisfy the demands of identity politics, mass violence can erupt. Mass killers can be emboldened.

The Guilford County Schools system ought to take note. And parents ought to quickly search for alternatives to the public school system.

Pollack also visited with Tucker Carlson. Click the link to hear that conversation.