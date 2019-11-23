What's the Deal With All This Discussion About Ukraine?

Ukraine has been at the center of our national conversation for the last couple of months. President Trump requested that the current Ukrainian leader investigate the Biden's and/or that country's role in the hoax regarding interference with our 2016 presidential election. This set off a chain of events that the democratic socialists in Washington have used to justify impeachment proceedings against him.

But what is the deal with Ukraine? Why has it suddenly become so important?

We need to recall that Ukraine was part of the old Soviet Union. With the dissolution of that communist regime, the country has had elections periodically to decide how it would govern itself.

Approximately nine years ago, a pro-Russian regime was elected. Then, this regime was violently overthrown around 2014 with assistance from the European Union (EU) and the United States. Victoria Nuland was Obama's point person guiding this effort; and ironically she has also been involved in the Russia hoax against Donald Trump. (Nuland is married to Robert Kagan, the prominent Jewish neoconservative.)

I had written here five years ago that the new Ukrainian leadership installed by Obama and the EU really did not represent an improvement over the pro-Russian regime. Russia itself had been moving away from communism and toward Christianity. The United States and the European Union, however, were increasingly Godless and socialistic. The western nations had surrendered a big chunk of their moral high ground over Russia.

The new, corrupt Ukrainian regime was democratic socialist in the pattern of the European Union and the American Democratic Party. Ironically, this Ukrainian regime Obama's people had helped install also provided the opportunity for Hunter Biden to take advantage of his father's position to secure extraordinary, undeserved payment from Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company. It was this same regime that Joe Biden had intimidated to halt an investigation into that company using American aid as leverage.

The current Ukrainian leader, with whom Trump has been dealing, defeated the regime Obama and the EU had installed. The transition in that country has been from a pro-Russian regime to a corrupt democratic socialist regime to the current leader-- Volodymyr Zelensky.

When the socialists' plants during the recent impeachment hearings revealed that their agenda was to protect Ukraine against Russia, Pat Buchanan brought an important reality check. Ukraine is not part of NATO, and we are not committed or obliged to defend it against Russia.

But Daniel Flynn at the American Spectator demonstrates an insight that has otherwise been sorely lacking. Obama's people were pulling off an all-too-common corrupt practice when they provided aid to Ukraine and received considerations in return:

Foreign aid often serves as a philanthropic-sounding euphemism that masks self-dealing. American elites give other Americans’ money to foreign elites often under the guise of providing it to the people of the recipient nation. In return, American elites — or, in most cases, their immediate family members — profit from business deals in recipient nations with state-sponsored, state-created, or state-favored enterprises. This scenario occurred with Hunter Biden. And given the domestic outrage over Russia attempting to influence U.S. politics, the Biden influence over Kiev surely rankled many Ukrainians.

At home, so many in the political class cast a threat against their interests as a sin against the Constitution. Even if political motives nudged Trump’s interest in an investigation, corrupt conduct characterized Joe Biden’s glaring conflict of interest in Ukraine. Ukrainian interests fleeced Western taxpayers (and Ukrainian citizens). Joe Biden’s son profited handsomely.