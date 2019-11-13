Vicious, Violent Left Attacks Son of Congressman Bishop at NC State

The mainstream media has not paid much attention yet to the incident that was first reported earlier today. At NC State, the son of Congressman Dan Bishop was involved with a national conservative group engaging in free speech activities. He was physically assaulted by the vicious, violent left because of this. Others in his group were assaulted also.

It is now up to the UNC Board of Governors, controlled by Republican appointees, to deal effectively with this situation. Thus far, they have proved to be unable and/or unwilling to deal with campus disorder stirred up by the democratic socialists and their comrades.

Their handling of the Silent Sam episode at UNC Chapel Hill was an unmistakable signal they transmitted that they would allow the left to get away with myriad abuses. They pronounced with their inaction that they are cowards, and afraid to do the right thing.

They emboldened the left to push further and harder.

This is a very sad day for the state of North Carolina.