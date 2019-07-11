State-Sponsored Advocacy of Taking Away Free Speech Rights-- at a "Venerable" Greensboro Institution

Conservatives and constitutionists have grown acutely aware that the contemporary left wants to revoke the First and Second Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

The decades-long battle against the right to bear arms is well known. The intentional maneuvering to take away the religious liberty of orthodox Christians had been percolating expectantly for many years, but more recently rose to the surface.

The battle against free speech first arose as political correctness. That happened many years ago. But now it becomes manifest as efforts to have social media companies suppress speech-- and they have gleefully obliged.

In Europe and Canada, certain types of political and cultural speech leads to serious legal consequences; and the left in the United States, left to its own devices, would implement that here also.

Of course, since the emergence of Donald Trump, the left has repeatedly, incessantly incited violence against the President, his supporters and against conservatives who engage in political speech in public places. The incitement of violence against their political opponents is apparently a form of speech that is acceptable to the left. They have also engaged in speech encouraging the defacement and destruction of public monuments.

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) is an institution with longstanding roots in this community. As its name suggests, it is a branch of the state university system and is therefore an instrument of the state.

Last week, UNCG hosted a conference that was designed to explore and advocate the taking away of free speech rights. The James G. Martin Center reported the details. The overall direction of the many discussions and presentations given by the lefty academicians present was that free speech is a huge problem, and that we need to figure out a way to limit it. (Of course, they were not speaking about the aforementioned incitement of violence by the left.)

Our state tax dollars were used to present this conference. This was the state of North Carolina advocating for limiting free speech rights and undermining the Constitution. And it happened even though Republicans have controlled the legislature and the UNC Board of Governors for nearly a decade. They ought to defund the department that sponsored this conference at their earliest opportunity.

One interesting twist to this free speech issue is that our esteemed mayor-- dear Nancy Vaughan-- recently restricted the free speech rights of those appearing before our City Council. This particular policy was aimed at a subset of the local left.

It was one branch of the local left versus another one.

Of course, the folks on the left who were being shut down by dear Nancy did not like it one bit. They squealed like stuck pigs.

Apparently, the desired policy is... free speech for me, but not for thee.