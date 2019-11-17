News and Observer, News and Record Falsely Smear Young Trump Aide

For the last 4.5 years, we have witnessed news stories and media drumbeats intended to muster up outrage about President Trump and opposition. New story lines toward these purposes seem to arise every 2-3 days.

This past week, it was about Stephen Miller, the young White House aide who essentially acts as Trump's immigration czar. Miller had previously worked on similar issues for Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate. He is extremely bright and brings substance to Trump's efforts. He therefore represents a threat to those who push excessive immigration-- legal and illegal-- for various reasons. Miller had apparently been feeding Breitbart News with some information by e-mail.

Never mind that we regularly witness a high level of coordination between the mainstream media and the democratic socialists. In fact, this was one of the revelations in the leaked DNC e-mails a few years ago.

What did the stupid Raleigh News and Observer and the stupid Greensboro News and Record claim this week?

that Miller pushed "racist views to a far-right website"

that he sent "anti-immigrant and white nationalist" ideas

that Breitbart is "home to articles that promote racist, nationalist and anti-Semitic ideology".

Where to begin?

Breitbart espouses economic nationalism, not "white nationalism" or racism. It advocates border control and reduced immigration levels to raise the economic prospects of American citizens. Breitbart also understands the likely impact on future elections if the numbers of immigrants continue to rise. One need only to look at the recent election results in the state of Virginia to understand this dynamic.

Moreover, Breitbart has Jewish owners. Its leader-- Alex Marlow-- is part Jewish; and Breitbart employs other Jews also. The organization has an orientation toward Zionism and support of Israel.

The news agency also employs homosexuals; and is at least somewhat gay-friendly. Its political philosophy is fairly similar to that of Trump himself. That means the agency tends not to necessarily prioritize diminished spending and a constitutionally limited federal government. There is no evidence that Breitbart is racist. And it is not strongly conservative on all issues.

Now, let's talk about Stephen Miller. It turns out that Miller also is Jewish. According to the News and Record and the News and Observer, we are to believe that this Jewish fellow sent "white nationalist" ideas to a news agency owned and operated by Jews that promotes anti-Semitic ideology. It is patently absurd.

The report in these two newspapers relies upon information released by the Southern Poverty Law Center-- an organization that is highly corrupt and utterly discredited. The fact that they relied upon this organization is an indication that North Carolina citizens ought not rely upon these newspapers.