MLB Plans to Eliminate Three Regional Minor League Baseball Teams

This bit of news came almost out of nowhere, it seems.

It was announced this week that Major League Baseball is eliminating 42 minor league baseball teams around the country.

Among those teams are three in this general region: the Burlington Royals, the Danville Braves and the Lexington Legends. Danville's team is an affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Many young Braves stars have cycled through Danville.

This seems to be an economic decision. I am not sure it is final. But if this happens, a lot of minor league baseball fans nearby will be very disappointed.

The linked article points out this decision will be viewed as particularly problematic by those localities that have plowed oodles of taxpayer monies into stadium facilities.