11/20/2019

Christian Interest in Politics

James Kushiner, Touchstone

(A)uthentic Christianity itself has a revolutionary political aim. Douglas Farrow writes in his 2015 book, Desiring a Better Country: "Christianity is a very political religion. It aims at a polis, and not just any polis, but one whose builder and maker is God." Christianity is thus politically subversive, "for it has turned its back on the city that is built by men and populated with gods, in favor of the city that is built by God and populated by men. And it encourages others to do likewise."

Christianity is subversive, but for the sake of the city of man. Christians may boldly rebuke rulers and empires for "their more demonic dimensions," while they also take "a deep interest in those same cities and cultures," Farrow writes. "Unlike Jonah, it does not sit under a gourd on the hillside as a spectator to the destruction. It seeks, rather, to inculturate its own hope for the coming city of God within the city of man." Unlike "progressives," who put their hope in various utopian dreams, we anchor our hope in Jesus, to whom, we are certain, all authority has been given.

