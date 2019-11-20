Are We Going to See a Governor Dan Forest in a Few Months?

Raleigh, N.C. – Three retired federal agents hired by the North Carolina General Assembly to conduct an independent investigation of Governor Roy Cooper’s handling of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline permitting process released their final report today. The summary of facts and conclusions is here and the full report is here. This press release is divided into three sections: 1) the conclusions reached by the independent investigators; 2) new information about the ACP controversy that has not been previously made public; 3) background on the ACP controversy. Independent Investigators’ Conclusions The independent investigators assessed that the evidence reasonably supports the following conclusions: · “The information suggests that criminal violations may have occurred” (page 79) · “Cooper improperly used the authority and influence of his Office to cause the ACP partnership to commit to a $55 million ‘Mitigation Fund’ that the Governor placed under his complete control” (page 79) · “Cooper used the influence and authority of his Office to pressure parties…to enter an agreement that favored the solar industry at the cost of $100 Million to the ratepayers of North Carolina” (page 79) · “No information was identified from the investigation to show Governor Cooper personally benefited” from his actions, although "additional information potentially exists with government agencies, private companies, and individuals that have not fully cooperated." (page 79) New Information Uncovered by the Investigators The independent investigators uncovered information that has not been previously made public. Below are three examples from the report. · On December 19, 2017, Governor Cooper’s top advisor, Ken Eudy, told Duke Energy’s top lobbyist, Kathy Hawkins, that it would be Governor Cooper, not DEQ, making the final decision on the critical permit Duke Energy needed for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. (page 39) · Governor Cooper and his staff have insisted that the Governor had no involvement in the permitting process. · But a contemporaneous written account of the December 19 conversation between Ken Eudy and Kathy Hawkins, which Hawkins sent to Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good the day the conversation occurred, reveals that Governor Cooper was in charge of the permitting decision, not DEQ. Ms. Hawkins wrote to Ms. Good, “Ken Eudy said [the] Governor will make this decision versus Regan.” · In a January 17, 2018 phone conversation between Governor Cooper and Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good, Governor Cooper asked Ms. Good to increase the amount that Duke Energy would provide in its “mitigation fund.” (page 43) · Three days before the phone call, Governor Cooper’s staff rescinded North Carolina’s approval of a tri-state agreement that would have permitted tree felling for pipeline construction to begin in Virginia. Federal law permits tree felling to occur only between January and March. · The day after the phone call, Governor Cooper’s staff un-rescinded the state’s approval for the tri-state agreement, and the Governor’s staff scheduled DEQ’s approval of the critical ACP permit. · In the official records of the ACP permitting process released by the Governor’s Office, the date of the phone call between Governor Cooper and Ms. Good is wrongly labeled as taking place 10 days before it really occurred. · On February 8, 2018, the same day that Governor Cooper’s Director of Legislative Affairs told a legislative committee that Duke Energy’s “mitigation fund” was voluntary, Ken Eudy privately asked Duke Energy to prepare a letter saying that Duke Energy voluntarily created the “mitigation fund.” Duke Energy declined. (page 46) Background on the ACP Controversy The Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP), a joint venture between Duke Energy and Dominion Energy, is a planned $7.5 billion natural gas pipeline that will run from Virginia, through North Carolina, and into South Carolina. To construct the pipeline in North Carolina, Duke Energy required several federal and state permits. The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) was responsible for determining whether to issue a critical state permit, called a 401 Water Quality Certification. State law governs when DEQ is to issue (or not issue) a 401 Water Quality Certification. In late 2017, DEQ delayed issuing the 401 Water Quality Certification to Duke Energy. At the same time, negotiations were underway between the Governor's Office and Duke Energy over an environmental mitigation fund. Negotiations were also underway between the Governor's Office, Duke Energy, and the solar industry over a private dispute about the cost and quantity of solar energy purchased by Duke Energy from solar companies. The CEO of Strata Solar, the solar company to whom Governor Roy Cooper leases his family land, asked the Governor to intervene with “Duke Energy leadership” on his behalf to resolve the dispute. Between Friday, January 26, 2018 and Monday, January 29, 2018: · DEQ issued the 401 Water Quality Certification; · Duke Energy and the Governor's Office signed an amended environmental mitigation fund agreement that directed the funds to the Governor's exclusive control; and · an agreement was announced between Duke Energy and the solar industry that favored the solar industry. The timing of the three events raised concerns that the Governor and his staff may have held up the 401 Water Quality Certification unless and until Duke Energy conceded on the altered mitigation fund and on the solar industry dispute resolution. The Governor and his staff have said that the three items were not connected, and the decision on whether to issue the permit rested entirely with DEQ. The legislature began asking questions related to the ACP permitting process in February 2018. The Governor's Office did not provide any responsive documents until December 2018. In November 2018, the legislature hired three retired federal agents to conduct an independent investigation into the ACP permitting process, one of whom was named FBI Special Agent of the Year in 2017. ###