Another Former GPD Victim Makes the Headlines

This is getting really fascinating.

Only several weeks ago, James Hinson resigned his deputy chief position in the wake of revelations about a group home he co-owned with another gentleman who also had been a Greensboro Police Department officer.

Today, we learned that Stacey Morton, another GPD officer, is on administrative leave because he is allegedly affiliated with a "black nationalist, hate group" as categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Stacey Morton was one of the minor stars of the "Cops in Black and White" series in the old Rhinoceros Times written by Jerry Bledsoe. The fact that he was disciplined because of striking another gentleman being arrested became a matter of contention.

Morton ultimately became one of the many black GPD officers who jointly filed an EEOC complaint against former Chief David Wray and the city of Greensboro. I do not know whether he received any settlement monies.

Fifteen years ago when the GPD fiasco was unfolding, the local media/left complex-- and the local political culture-- assumed that folks like Hinson and Morton were unjustly persecuted victims; and that Wray and his men had been caught red-handed willfully discriminating against this large group of black officers.

Wray and his men were the bad guys. The black officers were the good guys.

It might seem odd that the Southern Poverty Law Center would target this black group of which Morton allegedly has been part. But the News and Record article states that the group harbors a less than complimentary perspective regarding two key demographics-- the Jewish community and the LGBT community.

Kevin MacDonald points out that the Southern Poverty Law Center has been largely Jewish-funded, and states the following:

( T)he SPLC is a de facto Jewish activist organization promoting Jewish ethnic interests...

And in fact, that explains nearly everything about the activities of that organization, the matters it emphasizes and the targets it tries to bring down. That the mainstream media repeatedly relies upon it, despite the group's heavily-documented corrupt activities and motives, continues to be a source of wonderment.

We are supposed to believe that there were bad reasons for preventing Stacey Morton from working as a GPD officer; and now there are good reasons. You were profoundly evil if you stood in his way fifteen years ago. But now, we are to believe that it is time to hold him accountable.

Do you think, perhaps, that it is time to understand all of these folks according to what the Bible teaches about sinful, fallen human nature-- all of them?