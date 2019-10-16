The Twilight of the Tomahawk Chop

The success of the Atlanta Braves during the regular season was compelling to watch for the team's fan base (of which I count myself). When they entered the postseason, however, things changed. Both management and ballplayers failed to execute.

A monkey wrench was also thrown in the machine. Jay Busbee of Yahoo Sports, a media/left sports journalist, dutifully reported the grievances of a relief pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, Ryan Helsley. The Cardinals were facing the Braves in the division series.

Helsley's complaint was about the Tomahawk Chop-- a sort of rally cry at Braves' home games. He stated that he was a Native American, and implied that the Chop was hurtful. He said the following:

“I think it’s a misrepresentation of the Cherokee people or Native Americans in general,” Helsley said. “Just depicts them in this kind of caveman-type people way who aren’t intellectual. They are a lot more than that.”

Of course, this was a profoundly stupid statement. The Tomahawk Chop does not imply anything about Native Americans today. It rather invokes what they represented in history many years ago. It is not a slur to imply that they were fierce warriors at one time.

Interestingly, Helsley does not have appear to have dark black hair. That suggests to me that his ancestry is mixed. The surname Helsley apparently originated in England or in Norman France.

I think, however, that we should concede that Ryan Helsley is at least as Native American as Elizabeth Warren.

The real problem, however, is that the Braves' management immediately caved. They stopped passing around foam tomahawks to fans; and reduced playing the Chop music over the stadium sound system. They were so quick to surrender and betray their supporters that many suspected they must be closet Republicans.

Their cowardice probably meant they deserved to lose this division series to the Cardinals-- just as they have lost every division series in which they played since 2001.

They should have adopted the stance of the Washington Redskins, and ignored Helsley's complaints that had been amplified by the lefty media. At worst, one can only wonder whether his complaints were carefully calculated to throw the Braves off balance.

Now, the Braves have struck a winning economic formula-- winning enough to get to the postseason and engage a large fan base; getting taxpayer subsidies for an amazing stadium complex; but simultaneously refraining from having to pay the costs associated with fielding a championship team.

The team's management probably feared angering the media titans, thereby risking the bountiful pipeline of television advertising dollars.

Then, this past weekend in North Carolina, Governor Cooper-- a committed leftist-- proclaimed Columbus Day to be Indigenous People's Day instead. He could have chosen any other date of the year; but he had to choose Columbus Day because it represented the introduction of Western Civilization and Christianity to the Americas-- and all the prolonged success associated with that civilization. Those things had to be disavowed.

Maybe the Braves should hire Governor Cooper for their front office.