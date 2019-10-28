The Demise of Greensboro's Own Senator Kay Hagan

The news of the death of Kay Hagan this afternoon was a bit surprising. But it requires that we recount her most consequential stands as a public figure.

She notably cast the deciding vote that allowed the passage of Obamacare. This directly led to perhaps millions of Americans losing health plans that worked well for them; and many others losing their doctors. It also led to the skyrocketing of health insurance premiums, and also the destruction of the market for individual insurance policies. Does anyone remember how we were told the effects would be precisely the opposite?

Of course, she had little choice in practical terms. Within the democratic socialist universe-- in which she gleefully resided-- she would have been persona non grata if she had voted against Obamacare. This does not exculpate her vote by any means, however.

Her militant pro-abortion stance was her other major legacy. This stance directly and willfully facilitates the unjustifable taking of tens of millions of unborn human lives.

The Greensboro News and Record absolutely loved Kay Hagan. It repeatedly referred to her as "Greensboro's own Senator Kay Hagan". And she was, in fact, an apt illustration of the socialistic, culturally Marxist, spiritually dark political ethos that characterizes our fair city.

I hope and pray that, during the last several years of her life, she repented and accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior.

Her replacement, of course, was Thom Tillis. He was part of an establishment GOP leadership team in the Senate that refused to repeal Obamacare. After several decades of Republicans posturing that they would nominate and confirm good judges, we still have Roe v. Wade, in part because there is no determination to reverse liberal precedent. And of course, some of the "good" GOP judges turn out to be liberal judicial activists. We therefore get from men like Tillis outcomes that are not terribly different than those we got from Kay Hagan.

And thus, Ms. Hagan's political legacy seems secure at the moment. RIP.