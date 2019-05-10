The Blue Cross Blue Shield CEO and the Guilford Insurance Commissioner

Imagine the specter of a major corporate executive-- the CEO of a Blue Cross Blue Shield organization-- getting arrested on an interstate highway for drunk driving after being involved in a motor vehicle accident with his two young daughters in the vehicle. Imagine that the CEO then proceeds to threaten the state troopers responding to the situation; and behave toward them in a belligerent fashion.

That is precisely what happened a couple of months ago here in North Carolina. It was only reported two weeks ago.

I had first written about this gentleman one year ago after he had first taken his position as CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina. I had reported that Patrick Conway had been a high-ranking official in the Obama Administration. He had been "Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Deputy Administrator for Innovation and Quality, and Director of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI)".

This ugly episode did produce one huge hero. Conway requested that State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey (from Guilford County) keep the matter confidential. But Causey, to his credit, immediately called upon his employer to find a replacement. Conway quickly resigned his position. Blue Cross had until then been planning to retain him; and allowed months to pass by without informing Causey of the situation. The organization was planning a merger with a major west coast Blue Cross plan; and that deal fell apart because of the drunk driving incident and the aftermath.

It probably would be a good idea for the Board of Trustees of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina to do some collective soul-searching; to discern how this could have happened to the organization; and to change its mindset.

If you want to have a leader with impeccable character, the last place you should have looked was from within the former Obama Administration.

How likely would it be that someone within a socialist administration-- whose designs were to control the activities of doctors and hospitals, and effectively tell them what they can and cannot do for patients-- would have impeccable character? If you look at the composition of the Board of Trustees, you find at least a couple likely aligned with the establishment GOP; two from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and one from North Carolina A&T.

Character matters. But worldview also matters. How many of all these parties were enthusiastic about advocating for a limited government, free market approach; and were determined to see it find a path forward? How enthusiastic were they about granting maximal efficacy and autonomy to patients and physicians? Hiring Conway was absolutely inconsistent with that approach.

Yes, the organization had to function in a world markedly distorted by Obamacare and the GOP's response-- MACRA. But that did not mean the organization had to embrace them gleefully, and abandon advocacy in a more appropriate direction. Health insurers were some of the major intended beneficiaries of Obamacare; but that did not make it right. BCBS of NC a couple of years ago terminated all the grandfathered pre-Obamacare plans within the state; and covered individuals saw their premiums utterly skyrocket.

The people of the state of North Carolina deserve better. Maybe Mike Causey can show them the way.